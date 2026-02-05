Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):
Date
Number of shares
Number of theoretical voting rights
Number of actual voting rights
(exercisable at General Meetings)
31 January 2026
461 988 465
461 988 465
461 860 183
(*) Ordinary shares only, i.e. excluding 1,130 preferred shares not admitted to trading.
(**) Excluding treasury shares, which are deprived of voting rights (the 1,130 preferred shares not carrying voting rights and are not being taken into account).
