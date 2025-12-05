The two companies will invest approximately CNY 2 billion ($282.8 million) in the new facility, which will host two production lines, each with a capacity of 2.5 GW. The project has already passed environmental review.A newly formed joint venture between back-contact (BC) solar module maker Aiko and Skyworth PV is planning to build a 5 GW BC panel factory in Beihai, Guangxi province. The new company, called Skyworth-Aiko (Beihai) Solar Technology Co., Ltd., will invest approximately CNY 2 billion ($282.8 million) in the new facility, which will host two production lines, each with a capacity of ...

