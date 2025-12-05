Smart Eye Announces Two New Driver Monitoring System Design Wins with European Truck Manufacturer

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) has been selected to deliver its Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software to two additional truck models. The estimated revenue of the order is SEK 15 million based on product life cycle projections.

Smart Eye, the leading developer of Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software for the automotive industry, will supply its DMS technology to two new truck models from a major European truck manufacturer.

The nomination was secured in partnership with a global Tier 1 supplier and continues Smart Eye's work with this existing customer. Having sourced Smart Eye's DMS software across several previous vehicle programs, the OEM is now extending the technology to two additional models.

The new models including Smart Eye's technology will go into production in Q1 2028. The estimated revenue for the order is SEK 15 million, based on product life cycle volume projections.

"We're proud to continue our work with this OEM," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "Once our software is in production with a customer, additional nominations tend to follow. This is neither the first nor the last, and we're always ready to support another model. It's natural for existing customers to nominate us for more vehicles, and we expect to see more of that going forward."

Smart Eye has now received a total of 368 design wins from 23 OEMs. The combined estimated lifetime value from current design wins is now larger than SEK 8.725 billion. The estimated value over the product lifecycle from possible additional design wins with all 23 manufacturers is SEK 5.505 billion.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-329 26 98

Email: martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-05 19:00 CET.

Attachments

Smart Eye Announces Two New Driver Monitoring System Design Wins with European Truck Manufacturer

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eye-announces-two-new-driver-monitoring-system-design-wins-with-e-1115100