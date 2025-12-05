Anzeige
S&P Dow Jones Indices: CRH, Carvana and Comfort Systems USA Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 22, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Dec 22, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

CRH

CRH

Materials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

Carvana

CVNA

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

Comfort Systems USA

FIX

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

LKQ

LKQ

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

Solstice Advanced Materials

SOLS

Materials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

Mohawk Industries

MHK

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

UL Solutions

ULS

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Pinterest

PINS

Communication Services

Dec 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding

BAH

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

SPX Technologies

SPXC

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Dycom Industries

DY

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Borgwarner

BWA

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Hecla Mining Co

HL

Materials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Comfort Systems USA

FIX

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Under Armour A

UAA

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Under Armour C

UA

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Power Integrations

POWI

Information Technology

Dec 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Perrigo Company

PRGO

Health Care

Dec 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Iridium Communications

IRDM

Communication Services

Dec 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

VAC

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Insperity

NSP

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Primoris Services

PRIM

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Casella Waste Systems

CWST

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Indivior

INDV

Health Care

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Hawaiian Electric Industries

HE

Utilities

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

LKQ

LKQ

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Solstice Advanced Materials

SOLS

Materials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Mohawk Industries

MHK

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Under Armour A

UAA

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Under Armour C

UA

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Power Integrations

POWI

Information Technology

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Perrigo Company

PRGO

Health Care

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Iridium Communications

IRDM

Communication Services

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

VAC

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Insperity

NSP

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

SPX Technologies

SPXC

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Dycom Industries

DY

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Borgwarner

BWA

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Hecla Mining Co

HL

Materials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Ready Capital

RC

Financials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

SITE Centers

SITC

Real Estate

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Thryv Holdings

THRY

Communication Services

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Helen of Troy

HELE

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

AdvanSix

ASIX

Materials

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Sturm Ruger & Co

RGR

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

MGP Ingredients

MGPI

Consumer Staples

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Ceva

CEVA

Information Technology

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Shoe Carnival

SCVL

Consumer Discretionary

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2025 PR Newswire
