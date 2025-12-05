S&P Dow Jones Indices: CRH, Carvana and Comfort Systems USA Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 22, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Dec 22, 2025
S&P 500
Addition
CRH
CRH
Materials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P 500
Addition
Carvana
CVNA
Consumer Discretionary
Dec 22, 2025
S&P 500
Addition
Comfort Systems USA
FIX
Industrials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P 500
Deletion
LKQ
LKQ
Consumer Discretionary
Dec 22, 2025
S&P 500
Deletion
Solstice Advanced Materials
SOLS
Materials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P 500
Deletion
Mohawk Industries
MHK
Consumer Discretionary
Dec 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
UL Solutions
ULS
Industrials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
PINS
Communication Services
Dec 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding
BAH
Industrials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
SPX Technologies
SPXC
Industrials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Dycom Industries
DY
Industrials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Borgwarner
BWA
Consumer Discretionary
Dec 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Hecla Mining Co
HL
Materials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Comfort Systems USA
FIX
Industrials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Under Armour A
UAA
Consumer Discretionary
Dec 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Under Armour C
UA
Consumer Discretionary
Dec 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Power Integrations
POWI
Information Technology
Dec 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Perrigo Company
PRGO
Health Care
Dec 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Iridium Communications
IRDM
Communication Services
Dec 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Marriott Vacations Worldwide
VAC
Consumer Discretionary
Dec 22, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Insperity
NSP
Industrials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Primoris Services
PRIM
Industrials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Casella Waste Systems
CWST
Industrials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Indivior
INDV
Health Care
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Hawaiian Electric Industries
HE
Utilities
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
LKQ
LKQ
Consumer Discretionary
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Solstice Advanced Materials
SOLS
Materials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Mohawk Industries
MHK
Consumer Discretionary
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Under Armour A
UAA
Consumer Discretionary
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Under Armour C
UA
Consumer Discretionary
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Power Integrations
POWI
Information Technology
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Perrigo Company
PRGO
Health Care
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Iridium Communications
IRDM
Communication Services
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Marriott Vacations Worldwide
VAC
Consumer Discretionary
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Insperity
NSP
Industrials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
SPX Technologies
SPXC
Industrials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Dycom Industries
DY
Industrials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Borgwarner
BWA
Consumer Discretionary
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Hecla Mining Co
HL
Materials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Ready Capital
RC
Financials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
SITE Centers
SITC
Real Estate
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Thryv Holdings
THRY
Communication Services
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Helen of Troy
HELE
Consumer Discretionary
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
AdvanSix
ASIX
Materials
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Sturm Ruger & Co
RGR
Consumer Discretionary
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
MGP Ingredients
MGPI
Consumer Staples
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Ceva
CEVA
Information Technology
Dec 22, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Shoe Carnival
SCVL
Consumer Discretionary
