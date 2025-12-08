

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) announced that following the renewal of its contract with the China National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA), the updated National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL), effective January 1, 2026, will continue to include ELUNATE, ORPATHYS, and SULANDA. In addition, TAZVERIK will be included in the first edition of the newly established National Commercial Health Insurance Innovative Drug List (Commercial Insurance Drug List).



ELUNATE (fruquintinib) has been renewed for multiple indications. It is included for the treatment of patients with advanced endometrial cancer with mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) tumors who have failed prior systemic therapy and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation, in combination with TYVYT (sintilimab injection). ELUNATE also remains listed for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who have previously received fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, as well as those who have received or are unsuitable for anti-VEGF or anti-EGFR therapy (RAS wild-type).



ORPATHYS (savolitinib) continues to be included for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring MET exon 14 skipping alterations.



SULANDA (surufatinib) is renewed for the treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic, progressive non-functional, well-differentiated (G1 or G2) pancreatic and non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.



In addition, TAZVERIK (tazemetostat) has been added to the Commercial Insurance Drug List for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma with EZH2 mutation who have received at least two prior systemic therapies.



The NHSA introduced the Commercial Insurance Drug List in July 2025 as part of the 2025 Adjustment Work Plan for the NRDL. Together, the NRDL and Commercial Insurance Drug List form a cornerstone of China's multi-level medical insurance system. The new list focuses on highly innovative medicines with significant clinical value that extend beyond the scope of basic medical insurance, including high-cost oncology drugs, gene therapies, and rare disease treatments. These therapies will now be reimbursed through commercial health insurance products such as high-limit medical insurance, inclusive health plans (Huiminbao), and group health insurance.



This multi-layered reimbursement framework is designed to enhance patient access to breakthrough treatments while supporting the sustainable growth of China's innovative pharmaceutical sector.



