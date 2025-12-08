

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK, RHMG.DE), a German arms and ammunition manufacturer, said on Monday that it has received an order from the Bundeswehr for 120 mm tank ammunition.



'The German Armed Forces ordered additional combat and training ammunition under the existing framework agreement. The new order is worth several hundred million euros,' the company said.



In July 2023, the Bundeswehr extended an existing framework contract with Rheinmetall for the supply of tank ammunition, increasing the total value to around EUR 4 billion.



