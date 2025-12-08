With AI digital assistant Alma, SteuerSparErklärung users benefit from expert guidance and fast, reliable answers-making tax filing simpler and more accessible

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting (TAA) Germany today announced the release of SteuerSparErklärung Online, a new cloud solution which is part of the award-winning SteuerSparErklärung tax software. SteuerSparErklärung Online users can prepare and file their tax returns easily, quickly, and securely directly in their browser. Tax returns for the 2025 tax year can be submitted by individuals using the SteuerSparErklärung Online from the beginning of 2026. Digital assistant "Alma," powered by Wolters Kluwer Expert AI, helps users submit their tax returns by interpreting everyday language questions and delivering fast, expert answers, drawing on over 45 years of expert knowledge within Wolters Kluwer Steuertipps. Alma also supports users of the classic SteuerSparErklärung desktop software for PC and Mac, which remains available.

Christoph Schmidt, Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Steuertipps, said: "With SteuerSparErklärung Online, we've combined Wolters Kluwer's experience in applying AI and machine learning with our deep tax expertise to create a truly intelligent online cloud solution. Our GenAI assistant, Alma, is built on trusted data and explainable AI, ensuring users can prepare and file their tax returns with confidence. From employees and young professionals to students and retirees-even those completely new to taxes-everyone is guided step by step through the process, making it simpler, faster, and more reliable."

In addition to Alma, SteuerSparErklärung Online offers the following features:

Streamlined introductory dialogue : Users simply select the parts of the tax return that are relevant to them.

: Users simply select the parts of the tax return that are relevant to them. Data importation : Users can import data from the previous year's tax return into the online solution.

: Users can import data from the previous year's tax return into the online solution. Plain communication: Easy-to-understand question-and-answer style guide through the tax return, helping users submit safe and error-free tax returns, without complicated forms.

Easy-to-understand question-and-answer style guide through the tax return, helping users submit safe and error-free tax returns, without complicated forms. Automatic check and optimization : Information is checked for completeness and plausibility.

: Information is checked for completeness and plausibility. Real-time refund estimate : Users can immediately see how their information affects their tax refund.

: Users can immediately see how their information affects their tax refund. Free trial : Users can test SteuerSparErklärung Online free of charge and calculate their tax refund. Purchase is only required upon submission.

: Users can test SteuerSparErklärung Online free of charge and calculate their tax refund. Purchase is only required upon submission. Electronic tax return submission : No need for your own ELSTER certificate thanks to the tax tip mailing service.

: No need for your own ELSTER certificate thanks to the tax tip mailing service. Data security: All data is transmitted securely and encrypted.

SteuerSparErklärung for the 2025 tax year: maximum refund, improved usability

For those who prefer working offline, the desktop version of SteuerSparErklärung remains available, ensuring all data stays local while helping users prepare and file their tax returns. The 2025 edition features a modernized Start Center for greater clarity and improved usability, along with simplified entry for telephone, internet, and commuting expenses. Taxpayers with straightforward cases can also use the updated smartphone app for 2025, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store from early 2026.

