

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) on Monday announced three-year follow-up results from the pivotal phase III STARGLO study evaluating Columvi in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (GemOx) in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant.



After a median follow-up of 35.1 months, overall survival remained twice as long for patients receiving Columvi plus GemOx compared with MabThera/Rituxan plus GemOx. Roche reported no new safety signals, with the combination's profile consistent with the known safety of the individual medicines.



The results were presented at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.



Columvi is approved as monotherapy in over 60 countries for R/R DLBCL, with combination use approved or under review in more than 35 countries.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News