Wyld Networks AB: Wyld Networks announce change in management and a focus on growth

Wyld Networks announces the resignation of Alastair Williamson, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from the Company. Kjell Olovsson will take the position of CEO from the first of January 2026 until further notice.

Kjell Olovsson was born in Stockholm in 1968 and started his career as an engineer at Ericsson and most recently held the position of CEO of Bluetest AB for the last 15 years. Kjell built Bluetest into a world leading company in the wireless mobile testing market doing business with companies such as Samsung, Apple, Ericsson, Microsoft, Nokia and Google. Previously he worked in a business development role in Wavetek Wandel & Goltermann/Willtek for 10 years in Germany. He has substantial business development and sales experience in Asia Pacific, the US and Europe.

In his capacity as a board member of Wyld Networks, Scott Moore will in addition oversee the financial matters of the company.

Alastair Williamson has taken the decision to resign due to personal reasons and will leave the company at the end of December 2025. Alastair Williamson will step into the role as Senior Advisor to the company.

"I would like to thank Alastair for his valued contribution to the development of Wyld Networks and wish him well for the future", said Mats Andersson Chairman of the Board of Wyld Networks, "The company is entering a stage of growth transitioning from start-up to scale-up Company with an innovative proven product portfolio with substantial customer demand. We look forward to executing on our strategic plan of delivering profitable revenue moving forward, and with Eugene Myers the founder and CTO of the Company together with Kjell Olovsson we have a strong management in place to deliver on this growth."

About Wyld Networks

Wyld Networks develop and sells innovative wireless technology solutions that enables affordable connectivity anywhere in the World, addressing the problems for businesses and people regarding the lack of global mobile network coverage. The solutions are mainly targeted to wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT) and people.

Wyld Networks Ltd was formed in Cambridge, UK in 2016 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wyld Networks AB.

The Wyld Networks share (WYLD) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser to Wyld Networks is Mangold Fondkommission AB.