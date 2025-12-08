SPIE SA: SPIE acquires Cyqueo, strengthening cybersecurity expertise in Germany

Cergy, December 8th 2025 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy infrastructure and communications, announces the acquisition of Cyqueo in Germany. With this step, SPIE expands its portfolio in the growing field of cybersecurity and further strengthens its consulting and integration capabilities for security solutions in complex IT infrastructures.

Cyqueo, based in Munich, is a solution provider specialised in cybersecurity. The company has a broad network of partners, deep expertise in Zero Trust, cloud security, endpoint protection and managed security services, as well as long-standing customer relationships with medium-sized and large organizations. Currently, 1.6 million users are protected through Cyqueo's solutions, which has an exceptionally high level of certification. With an average of around 16 relevant certifications per employee, the company is among the particularly well-qualified cybersecurity providers in the German market. Cyqueo is one of the largest partners of Zscaler and Proofpoint in Germany, with a long-standing partnership spanning more than 15 years. With Cyqueo, SPIE gains a highly qualified team and expands its range of services in a security-critical market environment.

Founded in 2003 by Philipp and Patric Liebold, Cyqueo employs 28 people and generated revenues of around EUR 20 million in 2024.

- In the past twenty years, we have successfully developed Cyqueo. Now we are taking the next step towards a strong future and combining our strengths. We are convinced that SPIE's expertise and market position offer an excellent environment for both our customers and our employees," say Philipp and Patric Liebold, Managing Directors and founders of Cyqueo.

Rainer Hollang and Marcus Hänsel, Members of the Executive Board of SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria, welcome the strengthening of the Information & Communication Services division: "The Cyqueo team contributes extensive cloud-native expertise and a clear passion for cybersecurity, which will meaningfully complement our business. We warmly welcome all colleagues to SPIE and look forward to our shared future.-

