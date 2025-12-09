Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 35,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $7 million (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance under applicable securities laws.

Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years from the date of closing of the Offering.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used primarily to commence the work necessary to carry out key recommendations made by internationally recognized engineering firm, RESPEC LLC, in the Company's recently filed Preliminary Economic Assessment (see November 6, 2025 news release), including drilling of a stratigraphic hole, drill core analysis and testing and engineering review. The proceeds will also be used for working capital and for general and administrative expense purposes.

The Company may pay finders' fees in cash and/or securities of the Company in connection with the Offering.

Commenting on the Company's plan to drill the stratigraphic hole, RESPEC LLC stated, "A well-placed stratigraphic drillhole provides key data to advance mine design and increase confidence in resource estimates, supporting potential resource upgrades to reserves.* The objective for this drillhole is to confirm the mineralized thickness and grade and may enable upgrading a portion of the resource from inferred to indicated and measured. Drill results and collection of additional coring data will allow the commencement of the Bankable Feasibility Study. Our current geological confidence is high based on the 2D seismic data and the nearby Johnson 1 well (which the current resource estimate is based on). The additional stratigraphic drillhole is expected to further increase our geological confidence level, enabling the resource to potentially be expanded and upgraded."

About Sage Potash

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Resources

* Mineral resources do not have a demonstrated economic value, and further exploration may not result in the estimation of a mineral reserve or enable the upgrade of current resources to a measured and indicated classification.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Offering and with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277388

SOURCE: Sage Potash Corp.