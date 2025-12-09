

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) said on Tuesday that the European Commission has approved Gazyva/Gazyvaro, in combination with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF), for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.



The approval is based on positive results from the phase II NOBILITY and phase III REGENCY studies.



Gazyva/Gazyvaro is already approved for adults with lupus nephritis in the United States and is used in more than 100 countries to treat different types of blood cancers.



