MediaZest Plc - Update on Trading and Debt Restructure

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

9 December 2025

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

MediaZest Plc

( " MediaZest" , the " Company ", or the " Group ")

Update on trading and debt restructure

Strong FY performance reporting profitability at the EBITDA and pre-tax level

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces a major debt restructure and provides the following trading update for the year ended 30 September 2025, a period which has seen increased revenues, reporting profitability at the EBITDA and pre-tax level, underpinned by key customers continuing to roll-out digital signage installations across multiple sites.

The Company has had a solid H2 25, building on the strong performance reported in H1 25, with the Group expected to report another period of year-on-year growth. Annual revenues are expected to be up 30% to approximately £4.0m (FY 2024: £3.07m), with the Group expected to report a modest profit after tax and a substantial EBITDA profit. Cash in hand at the year-end is also expected to be up 50% to circa. £100,000 (FY 2024: £64,000).

The last four months in particular have been fruitful across the client base, continuing installations and roll out programmes with long-standing clients including Pets at Home, First Rate Exchange Services, Lululemon Athletica, Arc'teryx and Kia, generating approximately £1.8m in revenue, with a low-six figure net profit after tax. MediaZest continues to increase the number of longer-term recurring revenue contracts, with a recurring annual run rate currently in excess of £1.2m, compared to approximately £900,000 at 30 September 2024.

Debt restructure

The Group has successfully restructured its debt obligations, having actively engaged with all its key debt holders (the "Debt Holders"). MediaZest has also repaid the invoice discounting facility in full during the year and reached an agreement (the "Agreement") with shareholders and/or Debt Holders on existing loans and outstanding interest.

The Agreement will write off £529,000 worth of interest and leave a principal sum of £785,609 to repay over the next six years concluding in FY31. Importantly, interest charges have ceased moving forwards. This restructuring will allow the Group to invest further in continuing the improvement and growth in the business. A summary of the repayment schedule is detailed below:

Capital (£) Interest (£) Interest Write Off (£) Total outstanding (£) Year 1 | 2025/2026 FY 753,164 561,793 (529,348) 632,664 Year 2 | 2026/2027 FY 632,664 0 0 512,388 Year 3 | 2027/2028 FY 512,388 0 0 398,132 Year 4 | 2028/2029 FY 398,132 0 0 273,132 Year 5 | 2029/2030 FY 273,132 0 0 133,000 Year 6 | 2030/2031 FY 133,000 0 0 0

Related Parties subject to the Agreement

Certain Debt Holders, being City and Claremont Capital Assets Ltd ("CCCAL"), a substantial shareholder, Lance O'Neill ("LON") a former Director and The Executors of his mother Yvonne O'Neill ("YON") are also related parties of the Company (the "Related Parties") and have entered into the Agreement.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, CCCAL has agreed to write off £459,514 of accrued interest, reducing the total liability owed to CCCAL from £909,330 to £449,816. This outstanding balance will be repaid by the Company over the next 6 years.

In addition, pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, outstanding loans of £82,445 payable to YON and £23,000 payable to LON will be repaid by the Company in full, by 31 March 2026 and 30 June 2026 respectively.

Related Party Transaction

The Related Parties entering into the Agreement therefore constitutes a related party transaction in accordance with AIM Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The Company ' s current Directors, who are all considered to be independent Directors for these purposes, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, consider the terms of the Related Parties participation in the Agreement to be fair and reasonable insofar as the Company ' s shareholders are concerned.

Geoff Robertson, Group Chief Executive of MediaZest, commented: "I am extremely pleased with the progress MediaZest has achieved in the period, delivering a strong year in the 12 months to September 2025; illustrating growth in revenues and continual success delivering installations with our key customers. We are extremely thankful to the Debt Holders for their support and willingness to enable us to restructure our debt facility, allowing the Group more operational flexibility to build on this years' growth. Financial Year 2026 has made an encouraging start and we look forward to updating our shareholders further at our Full Year results, expected to be released in February 2026."

