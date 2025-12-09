

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT DATA Group Corp. (NT5.F, 9613.T) Tuesday said that Bratin Saha has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer or CEO of its newly formed AI company, NTT DATA AIVista, Inc., with effect from December 1.



The Japanese IT company said that Saha has vast expertise in AI, infrastructure, platforms, and solutions, along with a strong track record in scaling new businesses and forging strategic ecosystem partnerships. Prior to joining NTT DATA, Saha has held senior leadership roles at NVIDIA and Amazon Web Services, and most recently DigitalOcean, it added in an official statement.



According to NTT DATA, NTT DATA AIVista, which is its wholly-owned subsidiary and headquartered in Silicon Valley, has been formed to speed up the development, launch, and scaling of AI-native businesses across NTT DATA and the broader NTT Group.



Commenting on the appointment, Yutaka Sasaki, President & CEO of NTT DATA Group said, 'In Bratin, we have found an inspirational and fantastically well-qualified leader to help us drive the transformation of NTT DATA's growth model for the AI era. Against the backdrop of a global acceleration in the shift to AI-driven business models, the commercialization of advanced AI technologies is a strategic imperative for NTT DATA.'



