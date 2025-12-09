AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AIML subsidiary NeuralCloud Solutions Signs Commercial Term Sheet with Culminate H Labs to Deploy MaxYield and Insight360 into INTRINSICA's DNA-Guided Biofeedback Wellness Ecosystem

This strengthens NeuralCloud's expansion into the global wellness and B2B health practitioner delivery model with high-fidelity cardiac signal processing and digital health integration.

Partnership positions MaxYield as a core AI engine for next-generation smart rings and consumer cardiac monitoring into the broader INTRINSICA platform.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. ("NeuralCloud"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding commercial agreement Term Sheet (the "Term Sheet") with Culminate H Labs, LLC ("CH Labs"), a biotech-life science innovation company pioneering DNA-guided precision health and genomic machine learning, to integrate NeuralCloud's proprietary MaxYield ECG signal processing and Insight360 analytics platform into CH Lab's flagship INTRINSICA application.

INTRINSICA is CH Lab's digital health and biofeedback platform that combines DNA-guided genomic machine learning with continuous biosensor monitoring to deliver precision health at the practitioner level. The integration with NeuralCloud's patented cardiac analytics infrastructure will enhance INTRINSICA's capability to process high-fidelity wearable ECG data as part of its comprehensive digital health twin-enabling real-time correlation between genomic markers, metabolic states, and cardiovascular biofeedback. INTRINSICA represents a new category of digital therapeutic: a DNA-guided biofeedback wellness application engineered to support Precision Medicine, Regenerative & Cellular Medicine, and Digital Therapeutics sectors. The platform leverages Prime-Indexed Recursive Tensor Mathematics (PIRTM) as its foundational computational framework to deliver mathematically auditable, lawful genomic optimization.

Under the Term Sheet, NeuralCloud will provide Culminate H Labs with access to MaxYield for AI-based ECG denoising and beat-level labeling, along with Insight360, the Company's visualization and reporting layer for ECG review, trend analysis, and automated report generation. NeuralCloud's integration allows INTRINSICA to:

Enhance Cardiovascular Biofeedback: Real-time, high-fidelity ECG processing from wearables feeds directly into INTRINSICA's genomic and metabolic models, enabling continuous cardiovascular analysis and intervention optimization. Correlate Genetic Markers with Cardiac Phenotypes: MaxYield-processed ECG data integrates seamlessly with DNA-guided nutritional and epigenetic interventions, allowing practitioners to monitor how genomic and lifestyle modifications impact cardiac functions. Strengthen Digital Health Twin Architecture: INTRINSICA's health twin-powered by PIRTM-governed recursive tensor fields-now incorporates cardiac signal intelligence, creating a unified, auditable model of genomic, metabolic, and cardiovascular state evolution. Deliver Auditable, Ethically-Aligned Interventions: PIRTM's prime-indexed tensor framework ensures every clinical recommendation-from nutritional guidance to epigenetic interventions-maintains full computational traceability and compliance with ethical constraints enforced at the protocol level.

"This partnership validates our strategy to embed cardiac intelligence across precision medicine and genomic wellness," said Esmat Naikyar, President of NeuralCloud and Chief Product Officer at AI/ML Innovations. "We are no longer simply a clinical or research platform - we are now actively shaping the future of everyday cardiac insight. INTRINSICA represents the new frontier: platforms where genetic data, epigenetic markers, and continuous biosensor streams converge into unified health models."

"Smart wearables and continuous health monitoring have democratized access to physiological data," said Juan Carlos Rodriguez, CEO of CH Labs. "INTRINSICA transforms that data into genomically-informed, mathematically auditable clinical intelligence. By integrating NeuralCloud's cardiac analytics, we now deliver higher grade ECG processing combined with DNA-guided precision nutritional intervention-enabling health practitioners to transition from reactive care to truly personalized, predictive intervention."

"This Term Sheet is an important validation of NeuralCloud's relevance to the fast-moving consumer health and wearable innovation space," said Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML. "CH Labs represents the new wave of wellness innovation. By embedding MaxYield, AIML is positioning itself at the core of how biometric intelligence will be delivered to users globally."

As part of the staged rollout, the parties will begin with a pilot integration period, enabling Culminate H Labs to validate ECG processing performance across deployed smart ring devices before progressing toward full commercial deployment. Following successful validation, the parties intend to transition into structured commercialization with scalable per-device economics aligned to Culminate H Labs' national and global distribution strategy.

Insight360 is NeuralCloud's no-code, drag-and-drop reporting and visualization platform built for the wellness, performance, and consumer health markets. The platform allows organizations to create custom cardiac and wellness dashboards using modular widgets that visualize metrics such as heart rate (HR), heart rate variability (HRV), QT/QTc, ST segments, PR intervals, and trend-based recovery markers. Reports can be generated automatically as export-ready PDFs for researchers, clinicians, or end users.

MaxYield is NeuralCloud's proprietary, patented AI signal-processing platform that isolates and labels ECG waveform components including P waves, QRS complexes, and T waves, producing structured, beat-by-beat interval data. Together, MaxYield and Insight360 transform raw wearable ECG data into clean, quantified, and clinically interpretable outputs suitable for both wellness and regulated research environments.

About CH Labs, LLC (dba Culminate H Labs)

CH Labs is a biotech-life science company pioneering DNA-guided genomic machine learning for precision medicine, regenerative health, and digital therapeutics. The company's flagship platform, INTRINSICA, combines wearable biofeedback, continuous omics integration, and PIRTM-powered genomic intelligence to deliver auditable, ethically-aligned precision health protocols for B2B health practitioners. CH Labs specializes in epigenetic reprogramming, genome editing guidance, telomere maintenance, DNA-guided nutritional intervention, DNA- methylation optimization, AI precision health, and digital health twin architecture.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

