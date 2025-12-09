Bonk, Inc. Completes Strategic Capital Structure Optimization to Support Institutional Growth and Digital Asset Strategy

1-for-35 Reverse Stock Split Aligns Share Structure with New Revenue-Generating Business Model; Final Step in Corporate Transformation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK) (the "Company") today announced that it is moving forward with a strategic realignment of its capital structure, implementing a 1-for-35 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. The move serves as the final foundational step in the Company's year-long transformation from a legacy beverage entity into a focused, revenue-generating digital asset holding company.

The reverse stock split will become effective on December 11, 2025, at 12:01 AM EST. The Company's common stock will begin trading on a post-split basis at the market open on that same day under the existing symbol "BNKK", with a new CUSIP number: 48208F303. The reverse stock split is part of the Company's plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share required to maintain continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, among other strategic benefits.

Strategic Rationale: The Last Piece of the Puzzle Over the past nine months, Bonk, Inc. has successfully executed a comprehensive restructuring: eliminating legacy debt, acquiring a majority revenue interest in Bonk.fun (valued at ~$30 million), and building a significant treasury of BONK digital assets.

With the operational and financial turnaround complete, the Company is now rightsizing its share structure to reflect its new value proposition. This consolidation is designed to:

Align the Float: Reduce the number of outstanding shares to a level commensurate with the Company's new, streamlined market cap and asset base. Attract Institutional Capital: Optimize the share price to meet the strict investment mandates of institutional funds and family offices-many of whom are restricted from investing in sub-dollar securities-complementing the recent launch of the BONK ETP in Europe. Ensure Nasdaq Compliance & Stability: Secure long-term listing stability on The Nasdaq Capital Market and reduce the trading volatility often associated with lower-priced stocks, providing shareholders with a more stable investment vehicle.

Leadership Commentary "We have spent this entire year rebuilding the engine of this company, turning it into a debt-free, revenue-generating machine," said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Bonk, Inc. "Now, we are streamlining the chassis. This capital optimization is the final piece of the puzzle. By aligning our share count with our actual business metrics, we are positioning Bonk, Inc. not just for compliance, but for growth. We are now fully structured to welcome the institutional shareholders we have been targeting with our recent moves in the DeFi and ETP sectors."

Transaction Details The reverse stock split range was approved by the Company's stockholders at the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders held on June 12, 2025, to be affected in the discretion of the Company's board of directors.

At the effective time, every thirty-five (35) shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined into one (1) issued and outstanding share of common stock.

New Share Count: The reverse stock split reduces the number of shares of the Company's outstanding common stock from approximately 184,976,280 shares to approximately 5,285,037 shares.

Adjustments: As a result of the reverse stock split, proportionate adjustments will be made to the number of shares of the Company's common stock underlying the Company's outstanding preferred stock, equity awards and warrants and the number of shares issuable under the Company's equity incentive plans and other existing agreements, as well as the conversion or exercise price, as applicable.

Authorized Shares: There will be no change to the number of authorized shares or the par value per share of the Company's common stock.

Information for Stockholders of Bonk, Inc. As a result of the reverse stock split, every thirty-five pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will become one share of common stock. The Company's transfer agent, ClearTrust, LLC, will serve as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split.

Registered stockholders holding pre-split shares of the Company's common stock electronically in book-entry form are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Those stockholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or in "street name" will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split, subject to each broker's particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split.

Stockholders holding shares of the Company's common stock in certificate form will have their holdings of the Company's common stock automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders who otherwise would be entitled to receive fractional shares will receive cash for each fraction of a share they hold.

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the DeFi space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

