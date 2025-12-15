Perfect Timing: Bonk, Inc.'s Acquisition of Majority Interest in BONK.fun Immediately Validated by $1.36 Million Revenue Surge

Strategic Consolidation of 51% Revenue Interest Executed Just Weeks Before Platform Generated $1.36 Million in 14 Days; Annualized Run Rate Now Exceeds Implied Asset Valuation

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Following the report of a 700% surge in revenue run rate on the BONK.fun platform (Data Source: https://defillama.com/protocol/letsbonk.fun), Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) highlighted the strategic timing of its recent corporate restructuring. By securing a 51% majority revenue interest in the platform just weeks before this massive inflection point, the Company has successfully captured the majority of the economic upside for its shareholders.

Strategic Foresight Bonk, Inc. moved aggressively in November to increase its stake from a passive minority position to a controlling revenue interest. Had the Company delayed, the cost to acquire this cash-flow stream-now generating $1.36 million in a two-week period, would likely have been significantly higher.

Value Creation Mechanics

Asset Capture: The Company acquired the interest at a valuation based on quieter Q3 metrics (implied asset value ~$30M).

Immediate Yield: With the platform generating nearly $1.4 million in two weeks , the yield on that acquisition cost accelerates rapidly, demonstrating the "active management" advantage of the Bonk, Inc. model.

Annualized Run Rate (ARR): Based on the first two weeks of December, the platform's annualized revenue run rate is now approximately $35.6 million . This figure notably exceeds the asset's implied valuation of ~$30 million, suggesting the Company secured this interest at a highly favorable price-to-sales multiple of less than 1.0x.

ROI for Shareholders: This transaction locks in high-velocity revenue at a fixed cost basis, ensuring that the exponential growth currently being realized flows directly to shareholder equity rather than to third parties.

Leadership Commentary "In the digital asset markets, timing is everything," said Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), Board Director and Core Contributor. "We consolidated our position in BONK.fun because we saw the indicators flashing green before the broader market caught on. Securing 51% of the revenue right before daily fees spiked to $178,000 wasn't luck; it was strategic execution based on deep ecosystem intelligence. BONK.fun is living up to its name-the community is clearly having fun again, and for Bonk, Inc. shareholders, that energy translates directly into record-breaking revenue."

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Investor Relations Contact: Phone: 888.257.8061 Email: investors@bonkdat.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK digital assets, the operational success of the beverage division, market volatility, and other risks detailed in Bonk, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

