700% Revenue Run Rate Surge: Bonk, Inc. Reports Explosive Growth for BONK.fun

Preliminary Data Shows Platform Generated Over $1.36 Million in Just 14 Days; Daily Revenue Velocity Accelerating Rapidly Month-over-Month

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) today released preliminary performance data from its primary revenue-generating asset, BONK.fun. The data, which can be verified via third-party analytics provider DeFiLlama (https://defillama.com/protocol/letsbonk.fun), reveals an explosive breakout in platform activity, with the daily revenue run rate increasing by approximately 700% closing out the first two weeks of December compared to the same period in November.

Total revenue for the period (December 1-14) reached approximately $1.36 million, more than doubling the $519,000 generated during the first two weeks of November.

Key Performance Metrics

Revenue Surge: Total revenue for the first two weeks of December hit ~$1.36 million , up from ~$519,000 in the prior month's period (+162%).

Explosive Exit Velocity: Daily revenue accelerated significantly throughout the period, reaching peaks of over $178,000 per day in mid-December, compared to lows of ~$12,000 in mid-November-a 700%+ increase in revenue velocity .

Sustained Step-Function Change: This is not merely a temporary spike; the data indicates a structural step-function change in platform usage. The daily revenue "floor" (daily minimum) has moved up to approximately $80,000 for the trailing week, compared to lows of ~$12,000 in November. Management views this new baseline as highly favorable for future revenue forecasting.

Financial Impact: As the holder of a 51% majority revenue interest, Bonk, Inc. is the primary beneficiary of this windfall. This surge in cash flow is expected to materially impact Q4 financial results and accelerate the Company's treasury accumulation strategy.

Transforming Shareholder Value This surge represents a step-function change in the Company's financial profile compared to the prior fiscal year. By consolidating 51% of a platform now generating ~$1.36 million in a two-week period, Bonk, Inc. has secured a high-margin revenue stream that creates clear separation from its historical financial performance. Furthermore, because ecosystem revenue is structurally linked to token burns, this massive spike in volume acts as a hyper-deflationary event, reducing global supply and enhancing the fundamental scarcity of the assets held in the Company's treasury. Management believes this creates tangible shareholder value by replacing speculative forecasts with proven, accelerating cash flow that will drive revenue figures significantly higher year-over-year.

Management Commentary "The numbers we are seeing from BONK.fun are nothing short of explosive," said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Bonk, Inc. "Generating over $1.36 million in just two weeks-with daily peaks hitting $178,000-validates our thesis that the BONK ecosystem is a coiled spring. A 700% surge in our run rate isn't just growth: it's a regime change. We positioned the public company to capture exactly this kind of upside, and now the results are showing up in the data."

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Investor Relations Contact: Phone: 888.257.8061 Email: investors@bonkdat.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK digital assets, the operational success of the beverage division, market volatility, and other risks detailed in Bonk, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

