CXApp Inc.: CXAI Announces Results from Landmark Enterprise Deployment as Global Workplace Disruption Creates an up to Trillion Dollar Agentic AI Opportunity For Employee Engagement

Enterprise adoption accelerates as CXAI strengthens its position at the center of the workplace experience and enterprise Agentic AI markets

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq:CXAI), the emerging category leader in AI powered workplace experience, spatial intelligence, and enterprise Agentic AI, today announced the results of successful large scale deployment of its unified workplace platform for a global investment management firm. The deployment demonstrates how CXAI enables large enterprises to modernize workplace operations, elevate employee experience, and unlock measurable real estate and productivity outcomes at scale.

This deployment positions CXAI at the intersection of three rapidly expanding enterprise technology categories: Smart Workplace and Employee Experience Software, Corporate Real Estate Digitalization and Optimization, and Enterprise Agentic AI and Autonomous Automation.

Record Adoption Demonstrates Platform Stickiness and Expansion Potential

Approximately 30,000 engaged user sessions with 85 percent weekly retention

"My Day" representing 58 percent of total app navigation

Approximately 6,000 wayfinding interactions across headquarters

Real Time Workplace Intelligence Driving Cost Efficiency

Approximately 45,000 desk bookings year to date

96 percent utilization in flex environments

Hybrid peak days on Tuesday and Wednesday accounting for 46 percent of bookings

Bookings created within 1 to 2 hours of use, validating real time workplace behavior

CEO Statement - Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of CXAI

"CXAI is rapidly becoming the operating system of the modern enterprise workplace. Enterprises adopt our platform because we eliminate operational friction, consolidate fragmented systems, and deliver real time intelligence across one of their largest cost centers. This deployment validates the urgency of the market need, the scalability of our technology, and the multi billion-dollar opportunity ahead. CXAI is positioned to define the next generation of workplace infrastructure as enterprises remake their technology stacks for the decade ahead."

CXAI Addressing Global Workplace Disruption

CXAI is tackling one of the largest structural disruptions in the global economy: how and where people work. The McKinsey Global Institute estimates that shifting work patterns and lower office attendance could put hundreds of billions of dollars-up to nearly a trillion dollars-of office real estate value at risk in major cities by 2030 as traditional space goes under-utilized or obsolete. By giving enterprises and landlords an AI-powered platform to orchestrate hybrid work, optimize space, and measure real-time utilization, CXAI helps customers protect and re-imagine these at-risk assets instead of simply writing them down. [1]

At the same time, CXAI directly addresses the human side of disruption: employee engagement and productivity. Gallup research has shown that low engagement and active disengagement represent a multi-trillion-dollar drag on the global economy, with the "cost of disengagement" and potential upside from a fully engaged workforce estimated in the US $8-10 trillion range. By unifying workplace experience, spatial intelligence, and agentic AI, CXAI gives organizations the tools to make every day at work more connected, personalized, and productive-turning a massive global problem into a value-creation opportunity for customers, shareholders, and employees alike. [2]

Validated Market Opportunity (Base Case TAM)

Global enterprises are in the midst of the largest workplace transformation in modern history as organizations navigate the permanent shift to hybrid work and large-scale return to office mandates. This reset is driving a rapidly expanding market for workplace experience, space optimization, productivity automation, and real estate intelligence solutions that now represent more than 200 billion dollars annually across software, analytics, and services. With billions of square feet of office space operating below optimal utilization and trillions of dollars in knowledge worker productivity at stake, enterprises are accelerating investment in AI powered platforms that unify workplace experience, spatial intelligence, and autonomous operations. This secular shift positions CXAI at the center of one of the most significant digital transformation cycles in corporate real estate and enterprise operations.

Independent market research indicates:

The global smart workplace and office experience software market is projected to grow into a 100 to 160 billion dollar opportunity over the next decade as enterprises modernize hybrid work infrastructure, workplace analytics, and digital employee experience platforms.[3]

The corporate real estate digitalization and optimization market, including space utilization intelligence, portfolio optimization, and hybrid work analytics, represents an additional 40 to 60 billion dollar global opportunity. Sources include JLL, CBRE, and CoreNet Global, based on research available through their private client reports.

The enterprise automation and Agentic AI segment applied to workplace operations and workflow orchestration contributes an estimated 40 to 70 billion dollar opportunity as enterprises adopt autonomous systems to manage operations in real time. Multiple independent reports indicate accelerating global investment in AI powered enterprise automation, supporting this growth trajectory. Sources include Polaris, Market Growth Reports, Everest Group, and Gartner. [4-7]

Together, these segments represent a combined global Base Case TAM of approximately 180 to 290 billion dollars.

Sources:

Up to 1.3 trillion dollars in office real estate value at risk by 2030

Source: McKinsey Global Institute Employee disengagement contributing up to 9.6 trillion dollars in lost productivity globally

Source: Gallup State of the Global Workplace Sources: The Business Research Company; MarketsandMarketsä A recent report titled "AI-Powered Enterprise Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis Report 2025-2034" suggests the global "AI-Powered Enterprise Automation" market is projected to grow from ˜ US$20.24 billion (2025) to ˜ US$135.06 billion (2034). Polaris Another report - "Global Intelligent Automation Market Size ... Forecast to 2033" - estimates the "Intelligent Automation" market (which may include RPA, ML/AI automation, and related automation tools) at US$22.16 B in 2024, growing to ˜ US$50.36 B by 2033. Market Growth Reports A 2025 study from Everest Group covering the "Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) / Intelligent Automation Platform (IAP)" market analyzes adoption trends, vendor landscape, and demand for automation solutions across enterprises. Everest Group Reports+2Everest Group Reports+2 From Gartner: a press release stating that by 2026, 30% of enterprises will automate more than half of their network activities, up from under 10% in 2023 - signaling a growing demand for "infrastructure & operations automation" using AI-based analytics and intelligent automation. Gartner

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc., is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

CXAI's customers include major Fortune 1000 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

www.cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

