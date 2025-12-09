

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis on Tuesday announced plans to bring the tiny, all-electric Fiat Topolino to the U.S., which is a pretty unusual move toward micro-mobility in a market that's typically focused on big SUVs and trucks.



The company didn't give a specific launch date, but Fiat's CEO Olivier François, confirmed the news, mentioning that more information would come out next year.



This news follows shortly after President Donald Trump praised Japan's small 'Kei' cars during a White House meeting with Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa and other leaders in the auto industry.



Trump mentioned he had asked Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to make it easier for similar micro-vehicles to hit the U.S. market, although these vehicles can already be sold if they meet safety and speed regulations.



A spokesperson for Stellantis indicated that the decision to launch the Topolino isn't directly related to Trump's remarks and that the company has been testing American interest at auto shows for several months.



The Topolino is an electric quadricycle produced in Morocco, capable of reaching speeds up to about 28 miles per hour and has a range of around 75 kilometers, which is just under 50 miles.



If it does make it to the market, it will be interesting to see if U.S. consumers are ready to embrace such compact cars after years of low demand.



The last time Fiat made a major attempt to appeal to the American market was after the 2009 recession with the small 500 city car, which saw sales peak at 43,772 in 2012 but dropped to about 1,500 last year.



