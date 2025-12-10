Kitron ASA: Defence investment supercycle accelerating growth

(2025-12-10) Kitron is hosting a Capital Markets Presentation today to update investors on the company's financial and commercial targets and ambitions.

Reflecting accelerating defence demand and expanded capacity, Kitron is updating and extending its medium-term ambitions. Over the coming year, the company expects to approach its previously communicated revenue target of EUR 1 billion. Kitron now outlines the way forward to EUR 1.5 billion in revenue.

Kitron's strategy calls for this growth to be combined with an EBIT margin above 9 per cent and a return on operating capital above 25 per cent.

"Europe is entering an investment supercycle in defence, and manufacturing and electronics have become strategic bottlenecks. Without a secure, high-reliability manufacturing and supply chain, no country can deliver modern platforms at the speed required. Kitron has the secure sites, the certifications, the track record and the operational discipline to heed this call, with our recently announced acquisition of DeltaNordic in Sweden adding an extra dimension," said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron.

The company provides the following short-term outlook:

For the full year 2025, Kitron maintains the previously communicated outlook and expects revenue to be between EUR 700 and 740 million. Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between EUR 59 and 66 million.

For 2026, Kitron targets revenues of EUR 855 to 943 million and operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 77 to 93 million. These figures include DeltaNordic.

"We are entering 2026 with great momentum. We are financially strong and united. We have one IT platform, one operational model and one global footprint. That means we can move people, competence and production between countries - quickly and safely. We see a huge opportunity for even deeper collaboration with our customers," said Mr Nilsson.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

