Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
22.12.25 | 12:23
5,945 Euro
+2,59 % +0,150
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9405,95512:43
5,9255,94512:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 11:46 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: Kitron signs €7M agreement with new customer within autonomous systems for the defence industry

(2025-12-22) Kitron has signed an agreement with a new customer for an estimated value of EUR 7 million for the production and supply of advanced electronics, for autonomous systems across air, land, and sea domains for the defense industry.

Deliveries under the contract are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026, with production to take place at European Kitron facilities.

"This order underlines Kitron's solid and growing position in the autonomous systems industry, where fast ramp-up and scalability are key abilities combined with high quality and reliability, which is the core of the Kitron business model. This supports the long-term growth ambitions we have communicated within Defence & Aerospace and further strengthens our position in this domain," says Hasse Faxe, Chief Commercial Officer of Kitron.


For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Hasse Faxe, CCO, tel. +45 4110 9433
Email: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.