WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 16:34 Uhr
Kitron ASA: Receipt of regulatory approvals related to the acquisition of DeltaNordic

(2025-12-22) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Kitron ASA (the "Company") on 19 November 2025 regarding the entering into agreement to, through its subsidiary Kitron Holding AB, acquire DeltaNordic AB (the "Transaction").

The Company has now received the required regulatory approvals for completion of the Transaction from the Swedish Competition Authority and the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products. The Transaction is expected to be completed early January 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

Email: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The stock exchange announcement was published by Cathrin Nylander, CFO of Kitron ASA, at the time and date stated above in this announcement.


