Kitron ASA: Kitron receives EUR 19 million guidance, control and targeting systems order

(2025-12-10) Kitron has received an order with an estimated value of EUR 19 million for the production and supply of advanced electronic components used within guidance, control and targeting systems.

The order is an extension of existing business with a long-term defence customer and confirms Kitron's role as a trusted supplier of mission-critical electronics for advanced weapon systems.

Deliveries under the order are scheduled to start in the second half of 2027, and production will take place at a European Kitron facility.

"This order extension underscores the trust our defence customers place in Kitron's ability to deliver high-reliability electronics for complex and sensitive applications. It supports the long-term growth ambitions we have communicated within Defence & Aerospace and further strengthens our position in the guidance, control and targeting systems domain," says Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron.

