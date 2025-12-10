

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - The French Defence Procurement Agency has awarded Airbus Defence and Space a framework contract worth up to 50 million euros to integrate artificial intelligence into weapons, information, communication, and cybersecurity systems for the French armed forces.



The agreement, which also covers Airbus Helicopters, is part of France's defence AI strategy and is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministerial Agency for Defence AI (AMIAD). The initiative aims to strengthen national sovereignty in critical technologies and enhance operational efficiency.



The first phase will focus on upgrading Spationav, France's maritime surveillance system, by using AI to automatically merge satellite and sensor data. Future applications are expected in intelligence, cybersecurity, and connectivity, including real-time optimisation of military telecommunications networks.



By harnessing AI to process massive volumes of data from satellites, radars, drones, and other sources, the project seeks to accelerate decision-making, reduce human workload, and enable tasks beyond human capacity.



