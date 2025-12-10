The Trust strengthens commitment to digital innovation and responsible AI to improve patient outcomes

Wolters Kluwer Health today announced that Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), an acute care provider serving East London and Essex, has adopted UpToDate Enterprise Edition. The market-leading clinical decision support (CDS) system will help healthcare administrators and clinicians deliver consistently high-quality care across the Trust which is recognized as a center of excellence in neuroscience, stroke care, and maternity services.

The decision to implement UpToDate Enterprise Edition across the organization reflects the Trust's commitment to equipping its clinical workforce-including consultants, junior doctors, and medical students-with instant access to expert guidance at the point of care.

"UpToDate Enterprise Edition supports more consistent, appropriate decision-making for our clinical teams and helps us to reduce variations in the care we provide, ultimately improving the experience for our patients," said Anthony Lovell, Head of Undergraduate Medical Education and NHSE Quality Lead. "It's also reassuring to know it's built on peer-reviewed clinical expertise-not untested AI. It's an investment in improving quality and clinical outcomes across our services."

UpToDate Enterprise Edition delivers evidence-based content across the care team, enabling clinicians to make informed, confident decisions at the point of care. With AI-Enhanced Search, clinicians can use natural language queries to receive relevant verbatim answers from UpToDate clinical content, saving valuable time. The AI-powered analytics dashboard can help unlock insights from the organization's usage data, driving efficiency, population health management, and continuous medical education.

The implementation of UpToDate Enterprise Edition also aligns with the Trust's broader digital transformation strategy, which prioritizes patient care, staff wellbeing, and responsible use of AI.

Christian Cella, Vice President and General Manager, International segment, at Wolters Kluwer Health, commented: "We're proud to support Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust in their mission to deliver high-quality, evidence-based care-from King George Hospital in Goodmayes to Queen's Hospital in Romford. UpToDate Enterprise Edition is designed to meet the needs of BHRUT's modern healthcare teams-combining trusted clinical content with AI-powered tools that enhance decision-making, education, and operational efficiency."

More than 100 independent studies have linked the use of UpToDate with improvements in hospital performance metrics, including reduced length of stay, fewer medical errors, and decreased unnecessary diagnostic testing.

