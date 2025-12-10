

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RHM.DE), a German aerospace and defense company, Wednesday announced that its UK subsidiary has secured a contract from the UK Ministry of Defense to supply the Trailblazer driver's view system for the Warrior infantry fighting vehicle fleet.



The financial details of the contract which Rheinmetall Electronics UK Ltd bagged in an open competition have not been disclosed.



The Trailblazer cameras will be used for 359 Warrior infantry fighting vehicles as a Rear Safety Camera System or RSCS for the vehicle, providing a key safety feature for the driver to recognize terrain and personnel at the rear of the vehicle.



Currently, Rheinmetall shares are trading at 1589.50 EUR, down 3.117% on the Xetra Stock Exchange.



