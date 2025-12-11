Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset manager, announces it has successfully renewed and upsized its Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) from €800 million to €1.15 billion, exceeding the original €1 billion target.

This new facility was oversubscribed by a pool of 15 banks2 spanning Europe, North America, and Asia, including 4 new international lenders.

The renewed RCF replaces the previous facility, which was due to mature in 2028 and has been concluded for a five-year term, with two optional one-year extensions, extending the Group's financing horizon to a minimum of 2030 and potentially up to 2032.

Tikehau Capital has currently drawn €275 million out of a total available capacity of €1.15 billion compared to €350 million as of 30 June 2025.

The strong participation from both longstanding partners and new entrants demonstrates their continued confidence in the Group's strategy and financial strength. This renewed facility will enable the Group to increase its financial flexibility and extend its financing horizon.

"We are grateful for the continued trust of our longstanding partners and pleased to welcome new leading international lenders. This operation enhances our financial flexibility and supports the continued expansion of our platform, driving further value creation of all our stakeholders", declared Guillaume Belnat, Group Deputy CFO at Tikehau Capital

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management Group with €51.1 billion of assets under management (as of 30 September 2025).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (credit, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders' equity as of 30 June 2025), the Group invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 730 employees (as of 30 September 2025) across its 17 offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

DISCLAIMER

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

1 Before the two optional one-year extensions.

2 Banks and groups of banks.

