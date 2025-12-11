SMX: SMX Demonstrates End-to-End Breakthrough in Cotton Traceability: Proves Ability to Verify Origin and Recycled Content from Mechanical Recycling Through Yarn Spinning and Finished Fabric

PARIS, FR AND SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX), the global leader in molecular-based material authentication and digital product passports, today announced a successful multi-day industrial pilot validating SMX's ability to deliver full-chain traceability for cotton.

The pilot confirmed that SMX markers, applied during the mechanical recycling process, remain detectable and stable through fibre mixing, carding, yarn spinning, fabric formation, and into the final finished textile product.

This establishes a verifiable, scientific method to authenticate both material origin and the percentage of recycled cotton embedded in fabrics, addressing one of the biggest challenges facing global apparel supply chains.

Full-Chain Validation Achieved

During the industrial pilot, SMX demonstrated that its molecular markers:

Can be applied to recycled cotton during shredding and spraying without affecting fibre quality.

Remain fully traceable after blending virgin and recycled fibres in multiple ratios.

Survive fibre opening, carding, and sliver formation with consistent detectability.

Endure spinning processes, allowing clear verification in finished yarn.

Persist through fabric formation and finishing, enabling authentication directly on the final textile.

This end-to-end validation confirms that SMX technology integrates with existing textile operations and provides a reliable, scalable mechanism for verifying recycled content - which could help brands, regulators, and manufacturers meet ESG and Digital Product Passport requirements.

A New Standard for Evidence-Based Sustainability, Trade Compliance, and Export Advantage

SMX believes that this industrial pilot marks a decisive advancement for the textile sector, proving that cotton can now retain an authenticated and machine-readable identity throughout its entire transformation journey. Beyond strengthening sustainability claims, SMX's material-level verification equips manufacturers and exporters with trusted data needed to secure preferential tariff treatment, avoid misclassification penalties, and streamline cross-border documentation under origin-dependent frameworks.

The ability to scientifically confirm where fibres come from - and the exact recycled percentage embedded in the finished product - directly supports eligibility for free-trade agreements, reduced-duty corridors, and sustainability-linked trade incentives. In parallel, the data generated by SMX's molecular markers integrates into the Product Digital Passport (PDP/DPP) ecosystem, enabling automated, regulator-ready records that document provenance, recycled content, and compliance attributes required under certain EU, US, and emerging Asian regulations.

By providing tamper-resistant verification that replaces assumption-based reporting, SMX can enable brands to strengthen ESG transparency, reduce exposure to customs audits and shipment delays, and accelerate market access for sustainability-certified goods.

Commercial Rollout

With the successful industrial proof now completed, SMX is ready to scale commercial deployment with leading apparel brands, recyclers, manufacturing groups, and global buyers seeking verifiable origin and recycled-content assurance.

SMX further believes that its ability to authenticate materials from recycling through to finished fabric could enable SMX to support customers in securing preferential tariffs, strengthening export competitiveness, meeting Digital Product Passport obligations, and protecting ESG claims with scientific certainty.

This milestone positions SMX as the enabling infrastructure for a new class of premium, traceable textile products - unlocking commercial value, accelerating compliance-driven adoption, and establishing a trusted global standard for material verification across the textile sector.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

