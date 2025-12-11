Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Penbar Capital Ltd. (TSXV: EVI) ("Penbar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of November 18, 2025, it will be completing a corporate name change to "Eastport Critical Metals Corp." and will begin trading under its new name at the start of trading on or about Monday, December 15, 2025 on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers will change to CA27778Y1088 and 27778Y108, respectively.

The name change is being effected in connection with the previously completed Qualifying Transaction, as defined under TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies, with Eastport Ventures Inc. and 1001160772 Ontario Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company closed on November 10, 2025. The name change was delayed due to strike action by the British Columbia General Employees' Union, which delayed processing at the British Columbia corporate registry.

There is no change to the Company's ticker symbol and no action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

About Eastport

Eastport is a critical minerals development company advancing five projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching $20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.

The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGE's on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi"

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, CEO

Penbar Capital Ltd.

For further information about Eastport, please contact:

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

