CXApp Inc.: CXApp to Present at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" Livestream on December 11, 2025, at 1 PM ET

Livestream to demonstrate how CXAI is rapidly expanding enterprise adoption, scaling high margin recurring revenue, and moving to capture a 180 to 290 billion dollar enterprise AI opportunity

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq:CXAI), the market leader in AI powered workplace experience, spatial intelligence, and enterprise Agentic AI, today announced that Chairman and CEO Khurram Sheikh will present live on Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK" livestream conference. The event features companies that are entering notable periods of strategic progress and market visibility.

The interactive livestream will be hosted by Jack Marks of Wall Street Reporter and will take place on December 11, 2025 at 1 PM ET. Investors can join the live event on YouTube at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/live/yg8niHYkpt8

Key Topics Will Include

The accelerating shift toward AI driven workplace systems as enterprises seek unified platforms to orchestrate people, spaces, and operations.

How Agentic AI is emerging as a foundational layer for enterprise automation and why this technology is becoming a priority for executive teams.

The consolidation of workplace, real estate, and automation technologies into a single category that represents a 180 to 290 billion dollar market opportunity. The 180 to 290 billion dollar market estimate reflects a synthesis of multiple third party market segments, including smart workplace platforms, corporate real estate digitalization, and enterprise automation and Agentic AI. Source ranges referenced in this estimate include research from JLL, CBRE, CoreNet Global, Polaris, Market Growth Reports, Everest Group, and Gartner, based on publicly available industry analyses and private client reports.

Industry signals that suggest the workplace technology landscape is approaching an inflection point as organizations scale adoption of AI based operating models.

How CXAI is positioning its platform to support this transformation and align with enterprise demand for intelligent, autonomous systems.

The presentation will provide an overview of CXAI's strategic direction and the broader market forces shaping the next phase of AI driven workplace modernization. Additional insights into CXAI's platform capabilities, enterprise adoption trends, and category leadership will be shared during the broadcast. The company encourages investors to attend the livestream to gain visibility into how AI is redefining workplace technology and why CXAI is increasingly recognized within this expanding market.

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc., is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

CXAI's customers include major Fortune 1000 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

www.cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, results of operations and financial condition, including liquidity for the foreseeable future; the demand for the Company's services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company's business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company's management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company's reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

