Black Titan Corp: Black Titan Outlines DAT+ Risk Management Pillar Focused on Diversification and Institutional Oversight

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Black Titan Corporation (NASDAQ:BTTC) released the second pillar of its DAT+ strategic framework, presenting a structured, institutional approach to risk evaluation and diversified asset assessment.

This pillar establishes a disciplined review process that considers:

Governance quality and ecosystem credibility

Technical resilience and security track record

Liquidity stability across trading venues

Economic sustainability and tokenomic design

The DAT+ model also incorporates a multi-category diversification review, acknowledging the value of distributing exposure across infrastructure, application-layer, and service-layer protocols.

"Our risk pillar provides a disciplined framework for evaluating digital assets within an institutional context," said Czhang Lin, Co-CEO. "Diversification, governance quality, and structural resilience are central considerations in this approach."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect Black Titan's current expectations regarding strategic initiatives and growth plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including market volatility, regulatory developments, and other factors described in Black Titan's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contact

Czhang Lin

Co-Chief Executive Officer

contact-us@blacktitancorp.com

SOURCE: Black Titan Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/black-titan-outlines-dat-risk-management-pillar-focused-on-diversifi-1116618