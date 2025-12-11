Black Titan Corp: Black Titan Releases DAT+ Earnings Alignment Pillar Highlighting How Token Utility Interfaces With Economic Activity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Black Titan Corporation (NASDAQ:BTTC) unveiled the third pillar of its DAT+ strategy, focusing on how token utility interacts with the economic structures of decentralized ecosystems.

This pillar evaluates how tokens participate in:

fee-based revenue loops,

usage-driven consumption models,

protocol-level service payments, and

other mechanisms that reflect real economic activity.

By examining how tokens function as connectors within these economic systems, DAT+ enables Black Titan to identify models where operational activity and value flow show clearer alignment.

"The earnings alignment pillar helps us understand the economic fabric behind token utility," said Czhang Lin, Co-CEO. "We assess how protocols structure value circulation and where utility-driven models may create clearer economic pathways."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect Black Titan's current expectations regarding strategic initiatives and growth plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including market volatility, regulatory developments, and other factors described in Black Titan's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

