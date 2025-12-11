Black Titan Corp: Black Titan Announces DAT+ Liquidity and Operational Readiness Pillar to Support Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Engagement

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Black Titan Corporation (NASDAQ:BTTC) released the fifth pillar of its DAT+ framework, outlining the liquidity and operational criteria used to assess digital assets within an institutional environment.

This pillar emphasizes:

deep, stable liquidity across reliable venues,

clear on-chain transaction traceability,

technological maturity suitable for automated or semi-automated workflows, and

compatibility with corporate operations, including treasury, audit, and compliance processes.

By focusing on assets that meet these standards, DAT+ aims to ensure that digital asset participation aligns with real-world operational requirements.

"Operational readiness is essential for any asset used within a corporate structure," said Czhang Lin, Co-CEO. "This pillar outlines the practical considerations needed to evaluate digital assets through an institutional lens, from liquidity depth to transparency and infrastructure reliability."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect Black Titan's current expectations regarding strategic initiatives and growth plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including market volatility, regulatory developments, and other factors described in Black Titan's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

