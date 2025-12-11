Anzeige
WKN: A41963 | ISIN: KYG1156E1026 | Ticker-Symbol: VW7
NASDAQ
11.12.25 | 19:30
5,440 US-Dollar
+61,90 % +2,080
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACK TITAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACK TITAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
11.12.2025 19:38 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Titan Corp: Black Titan Announces DAT+ Liquidity and Operational Readiness Pillar to Support Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Engagement

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Black Titan Corporation (NASDAQ:BTTC) released the fifth pillar of its DAT+ framework, outlining the liquidity and operational criteria used to assess digital assets within an institutional environment.

This pillar emphasizes:

  • deep, stable liquidity across reliable venues,

  • clear on-chain transaction traceability,

  • technological maturity suitable for automated or semi-automated workflows, and

  • compatibility with corporate operations, including treasury, audit, and compliance processes.

By focusing on assets that meet these standards, DAT+ aims to ensure that digital asset participation aligns with real-world operational requirements.

"Operational readiness is essential for any asset used within a corporate structure," said Czhang Lin, Co-CEO. "This pillar outlines the practical considerations needed to evaluate digital assets through an institutional lens, from liquidity depth to transparency and infrastructure reliability."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect Black Titan's current expectations regarding strategic initiatives and growth plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including market volatility, regulatory developments, and other factors described in Black Titan's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contact

Czhang Lin
Co-Chief Executive Officer
contact-us@blacktitancorp.com

SOURCE: Black Titan Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/black-titan-announces-dat-liquidity-and-operational-readiness-pillar-1116622

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.