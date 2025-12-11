Smart Eye successfully issues senior unsecured bonds of SEK 300,000,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) (THE "SECURITIES ACT") OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ) (the "Company" or "Smart Eye") (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) has successfully issued senior unsecured bonds in a nominal amount of SEK 300,000,000 under a framework of SEK 600,000,000and with a tenor of three years (the "Bonds").

The Bonds will have a floating interest of 3M STIBOR plus 7 per cent per annum. Settlement of the Bonds will be on 18 December 2025. The proceeds from the issuance of the Bonds shall be used to (i) refinance existing debt, and (ii) finance general corporate purposes (including transaction costs and acquisitions). "We are pleased to have completed this bond issuance, which strengthens our financial position and supports Smart Eye's continued growth" said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "The transaction enables us to refinance existing debt on improved terms while providing flexibility to invest in the Company's long-term development. The transaction saw strong interest from a broad base of Nordic and European investors and was significantly oversubscribed." The Company intends to list the Bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm within 12 months from the issue date and Nasdaq Transfer Market within 60 days, with the ambition to have the Bonds admitted to trading on Nasdaq Transfer Market within 30 days, from the issue date. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) acted as sole bookrunner in connection with the issuance of the Bonds. Advokatfirman Vinge KB acted as legal advisor.

For more information: Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-329 26 98

Email: martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior. In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services. Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world. Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information. Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/ Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

