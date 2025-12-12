Regulatory News:

At its meeting yesterday chaired by Pierre Pasquier, the Board of Directors of Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP), a major tech player in Europe, approved, on the recommendation of the Nomination, Governance, Ethics Corporate Responsibility Committee, following a rigorously exacting selection process, the appointment of Rajesh Krishnamurthy as the Group's new Chief Executive Officer. He will take up his new role on 2 February 2026.

With his dual French-Indian cultural background and solid international experience, Rajesh Krishnamurthy has held top-level strategic and operational leadership positions at world-class companies. He has a proven capacity to lead far-reaching organisational and digital transformation, an in-depth understanding of the technological priorities of large organisations and a solid performance-focused culture. His career is marked by a consistent ability to scale organisations and build high-performing international teams, qualities fully aligned with Sopra Steria's ambitions for the years ahead.

Following the Board of Directors' meeting, Pierre Pasquier commented: "It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Rajesh Krishnamurthy as Chief Executive Officer. His commitment to innovation, operational excellence and growth is a vital asset in stepping up the pace of Sopra Steria's transformation. His in-depth understanding of our clients' priorities and his sense of leadership will ensure cohesion across our teams. I have full confidence in his ability to lead the Group and continue to drive its development in order to achieve our goal of making Sopra Steria the European leading player in digital sovereignty and the trusted, independent alternative to global operators."

Upon his appointment, Rajesh Krishnamurthy commented: "I would like to thank Pierre Pasquier and the Board of Directors for their trust. Sopra Steria has solid fundamentals, a strong European presence in markets sensitive to digital sovereignty, unique assets in the digital services sector and a team of highly skilled, deeply engaged people. These strengths provide an exceptional foundation to accelerate Sopra Steria's development in line with its ambitions."

About Rajesh Krishnamurthy

A French national of Indian origin, Rajesh Krishnamurthy graduated in electronics engineering and has built a three-decade international career in technology, consulting and large-scale transformation across Europe, Asia and the Americas. He joined Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) in 1992 when the company had fewer than 200 employees, beginning what would become a 25-year journey through nearly every major client-facing and operational role as the organisation scaled into one of the world's leading technology firms. Over the years, he worked across all major industry segments, including Banking and Financial Services, Aerospace, Energy, Utilities, Telecoms, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods and Retail. In his final role at Infosys, he simultaneously served as President of Europe, Chairman of the Infosys Consulting division and Global Head of the Energy, Utilities and Telecom business, one of the Group's largest worldwide P&Ls. In this capacity, he led large international teams and drove strong, sustained growth across markets. In 2018, Rajesh Krishnamurthy joined CMA CGM as Executive Director responsible for IT systems, digital initiatives, global service centres and transformation, contributing to the modernisation of one of the world's largest logistics groups. Since July 2020, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of Expleo, where he has led a comprehensive transformation programme. Under his leadership, the company increased its revenue by more than 50 percent, doubled its operating profitability, strengthened its European footprint and accelerated its shift toward digital engineering and AI-enabled services.

Sopra Steria, a major tech player in Europe with 50,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of €5.8 billion.

