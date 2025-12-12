Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EUQY | ISIN: GB00BR3SVZ18 | Ticker-Symbol: N2E
Tradegate
11.12.25 | 20:35
0,978 Euro
+3,38 % +0,032
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MERIDIAN MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERIDIAN MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9480,99407:35
0,9480,99407:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABRDN EUROPEAN LOGISTICS INCOME
ABRDN EUROPEAN LOGISTICS INCOME PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABRDN EUROPEAN LOGISTICS INCOME PLC0,3800,00 %
COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT SAE GDR2,000+0,50 %
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS SA3,4230,00 %
MERIDIAN MINING PLC0,978+3,38 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.