Accounting Today's annual 'Top 100' list recognizes the profession's most impactful leaders, innovators, and visionaries shaping the future of accounting.

Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting(TAA) is proud to announce that Cathy Rowe, Senior Vice President and Segment Leader, U.S. Professional Market, has been named to Accounting Today's 2025 "Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting" list for the second consecutive year.

The 2025 Top 100 celebrates a dynamic group of professionals who are driving transformation across the accounting landscape. This year's honorees include firm leaders, educators, technology pioneers, and regulatory figures who are adapting to rapid change while leading the way on critical issues such as AI adoption, talent pipeline challenges, and the evolution of the CPA brand.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized among such forward-thinking leaders at a time when our profession is experiencing unprecedented transformation," said Rowe. "At Wolters Kluwer, we're committed to empowering accountants with innovative, AI-driven solutions that help them navigate complexity and deliver greater value to their clients. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team to advancing the profession and supporting our customers as they shape the future of accounting."

"Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People are honored for forging new paths in the profession, as well as leading the critical next generation of accountants guiding the conversation on everything from emerging technology like AI to new practice structures, but most importantly taking action in their impactful work that progresses accounting forward," said Danielle Lee, Managing Editor, Accounting Today

About Cathy Rowe

Cathy Rowe is Senior Vice President and Segment Leader, U.S. Professional Market of Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting North America, a leading global provider of software, integrated workflow solutions, and information for tax, accounting, audit, and compliance professionals. She leads the vision and strategy for the U.S. Professional Tax Accounting business, focusing on delivering innovative, cloud-based solutions that increase customers' productivity and profitability.

With more than 25 years of experience in the tax and accounting industry, Rowe has a proven track record of delivering innovative customer solutions. Before joining Wolters Kluwer in 2006, she worked with two of the Big Four accounting firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst Young, as well as a smaller firm. During her time at Wolters Kluwer, Rowe has delivered award-winning solutions to the audit industry, led multiple contextual design projects, and won the Wolters Kluwer 2019 Global Innovation Award. In addition to being named to Accounting Today's 2024 and 2025 "Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting" list, she was recognized by CPA Practice Advisor as a "40 Under 40" leader in 2013 and holds a patent for a blockchain innovation.

Wolters Kluwer TAA enables tax and accounting professionals and businesses of all sizes to drive productivity, navigate change, and deliver better outcomes.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, corporate performance, and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

