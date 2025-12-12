Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Bird River Resources Inc. (CSE: BDR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce, following the approval received from shareholders of the Company at its annual general and special meeting ("AGSM") held on November 13, 2025 and subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), the Company will complete a name change from "Bird River Resources Inc." to "Exter Gold Corp." to take effect at the open of market on or about December 17, 2025. The common shares of the Company will continue trading on the CSE under the new ticker symbol "XGOL". The Company's new CUSIP number will be 30228H105 and the new ISIN number will be CA30228H1055. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

About Bird River

Bird River is a Winnipeg, Manitoba based resource company focussed on advancing quality mineral exploration and development properties. The Company currently holds a net royalty smelter interest in a platinum palladium property in the Bird River Sill area of northeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border. Additional information regarding the Company is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", "plans" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this press release.

