KeyBank Recognized for 9th Consecutive Year as a Leading Disability Employer by NOD and Honored with NOD ERG Excellence Award

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / For the ninth consecutive year, KeyBank has been named a Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability (NOD), reaffirming the bank's longstanding commitment to disability inclusion in the workplace.

In addition to this recognition, KeyBank was also honored with the NOD ERG Excellence Award for Making a Difference, which celebrates the leaders of employee resource groups (ERGs) who are making a measurable difference in advancing inclusion for people with disabilities.

Both awards were presented during NOD's signature event, the Technology and Disability Experience, held in New York City on September 30, 2025. The event brought together leaders from across industries to showcase how technology is driving accessibility, inclusion, and opportunity for people with disabilities.

"Being recognized as a Leading Disability Employer for the ninth consecutive year, along with the leaders of our Champions of People with Disabilities ERG receiving the NOD ERG Excellence Award, is a tremendous honor for Key," said Jessika Poldruhi, Chief Inclusion Officer, KeyBank. "These recognitions highlight not only our ongoing commitment, but also the leadership of our Champions of People with Disabilities ERG, whose work creates awareness, drives understanding and advances opportunities for teammates with disabilities in our workplace. Their dedication exemplifies how inclusive cultures empower all employees to thrive."

KeyBank's approach to disability inclusion includes:

Supporting our employees who are impacted by disabilities including caregivers

Strengthening our relationships with community organizations that support the disabled population

Growing our Champions of People with Disabilities ERG

Educating and partnering with other ERGs to provide cultural awareness, professional development, and community engagement activities

About KeyCorp

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit?KeyBank Heritage Center.?Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $185 billion at June 30, 2025.?

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.?

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-recognized-for-9th-consecutive-year-as-a-leading-disability-1117445