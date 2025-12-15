Anzeige
Lithium wird plötzlich knapp: 3% Weltproduktion aktuell weg
Rackspace US, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Positioned as a Leader in Three Categories of 2025 ISG Provider Lens Multi Public Cloud Services Report

Rackspace empowers midmarket businesses with AI-driven cloud transformation, secure multicloud operations, and FinOps excellence

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 15, 2025:

  • Consulting and Transformation Services - Midmarket?
  • Managed Services - Midmarket
  • FinOps Services and AI-driven Optimization??

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Multi Public Cloud Services Report is a comprehensive evaluation of service and solution providers that help enterprises modernize, manage, and scale their environments across multiple public clouds. The report assesses providers based on their ability to integrate artificial intelligence (AI), automation, Generative AI (GenAI), and advanced FinOps optimization frameworks into their offerings.

"Rackspace Technology integrates AI-led automation and security with an operate-and-transform delivery model, to enable enterprises run and manage their multicloud environments seamlessly. Its robust control-plane tooling translates to rapid recovery, reduced costs and improved CX, " said Shashank Rajmane, Principal Analyst, ISG.

"At Rackspace Technology, we're committed to helping midmarket organizations modernize with confidence," said D K Sinha, President Public Cloud, Rackspace Technology. "By combining advisory-led transformation, AI-powered automation, and FinOps discipline, we enable our customers to optimize costs, strengthen security, and unlock faster time to value across multicloud environments."

Click here to download the full report: https://www.rackspace.com/lp/2025-isg-multi-public-cloud-services-report

ISG Provider Lens research is produced by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Cheryl Amerine, publicrelations@rackspace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38c95333-9204-4cad-a1b3-ad2fb9506be4


