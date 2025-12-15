New drilling significantly expands the gold and silver mineralization of the Santo Niño and Navidad discoveries

Drilling completed at Luna expected to convert substantial amount of Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources

Start of scoping-level studies for Navidad and Santo Niño provide guidance on potential mining strategies

Mani Alkhafaji promoted to President & Chief Corporate Development Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the start of preliminary mine planning studies for the Navidad and Santo Niño discoveries located at the Company's Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine in Sonora, Mexico. Additionally, the Company announces positive exploration drilling results for the Santo Niño and Navidad targets that significantly increase the gold ("Au") and silver ("Ag") mineralization beyond the currently declared 2024 Inferred Resources. Furthermore, drilling in the Luna Zone to the east of the currently producing Ermitaño deposit has successfully infilled portions of the 2024 Inferred Mineral Resources for Santa Elena, and will support the conversion to Indicated Mineral Resource estimates when the Company declares its Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for the year-ended December 31, 2025.

Following the encouraging exploration results at Navidad and Santo Niño, the Company is conducting internal scoping-level studies to assess potential underground mining scenarios for the two discoveries. A material handling trade-off study analyzed how to access the Winter-Navidad target and determined that the best access is a straight, approximately 3-kilometre underground ramp with a portal located adjacent to the Santa Elena processing plant. The Santo Niño mineralization presents several promising options for additional access including a potential crosscut from the ramp to Navidad or a new portal situated near the deposit where thick intercepts of high-grade gold and silver are reported within 100 metres ("m") from surface.

Third-party metallurgical testing completed for Santo Niño mineralization indicates that expected metallurgical recoveries for gold and silver are excellent. The testing, conducted during the fall of 2025, was designed to replicate the current mineral processing parameters of the Santa Elena Plant. The results confirm exceptional metallurgical performance, with gold and silver recoveries exceeding 95%, and the mineralization at both Santo Niño and Navidad are compatible with the Santa Elena processing plant.

"The continued success of the exploration program at Santa Elena has prompted the launch of an early-stage scoping level study aimed at defining optimal material handling methods, access to mineralization, mining methods, mining rates, ventilation and dewatering requirements, and ultimately integrating Navidad and Santo Niño to the district's Life of Mine" stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "As was the case in 2024, we anticipate the 2025 drilling program will translate into significant Inferred Mineral Resource additions for the district. The district continues to demonstrate exceptional potential. In alignment with our organic growth strategy, and partially driven by the increase in available mineralization, the Company has initiated the plant expansion project with the goal of increasing throughput from approximately 3,200 tonnes per day to approximately 3,500 tonnes per day by the end of 2026. This initiative underscores our confidence in the long-term future of the operation."

2025 SANTA ELENA EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

Santo Niño

Drilling at Santo Niño since the discovery announcement in May 2025 has substantially expanded the footprint of gold and silver mineralization. A total of 15,307 m of new drilling was completed over a 32-hole program that has defined extensive mineralization. The gold and silver mineralization identified to date extends greater than 1,100 m by 400 m in strike and dip with the true thickness of mineralization ranging between 2.5 m and 5.0 m. The mineralization remains open to the east.

A maiden Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for Santo Niño is expected to be included in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, which will be filed at the end of Q1 2026.

Navidad

A total of 10,161 m of drilling has been completed over an 8-hole program in 2025. Drilling at Navidad has returned significant intercepts outside the current Inferred Mineral Resource boundary to the east. Gold and silver mineralization identified to date now extends greater than 1,200 m by 400 m in strike and dip with the true thickness of mineralization averaging between 3.0 m and 4.0 m. The Winter and Navidad mineralization remain open in multiple directions.

Luna

Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resource conversion drilling at the Luna Zone has refined the geologic understanding of the Ermitaño and Aitana veins in the area. Overall assay results and widths are tracking closely to those modelled, with the Company anticipating a high conversion rate. A total of 11,190 m of drilling has been completed over a 33-hole program in 2025.

KEY DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

Table 1 below presents a selection of drill hole intercepts with significant assay results from drilling at the Santo Niño, Navidad, and Luna targets.

Table 1: Selection of Significant Gold and Silver Drill Hole Intercept Highlights Santo Niño, Navidad, and Luna Targets

Drillhole Target From

(m) To

(m) True Width

(m) Metal Grades Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) AgEq (g/t) Santo Niño













SE-25-36 Santo Niño Vein 180.8 187.2 6.2 6.30 214 674 SE-25-37 Santo Niño Vein 192.5 197.1 3.7 6.81 124 619 SE-25-45 Vein 262.6 265.9 3.1 5.42 59 520 SE-25-56 Santo Niño Vein 359.2 364.4 3.3 5.82 238 732 SE-25-39 Breccia 273.0 273.7 3.6 5.43 273 743 Navidad













EWUG-25-078 Winter Vein 710.5 721.8 8.0 5.80 126 554 EWUG-25-052 Winter Vein 766.0 776.9 7.7 5.53 67 291 EWUG-25-078 Navidad Vein 1045.1 1054.3 4.6 4.88 50 254 EWUG-25-052 Stockwork 1165.4 1176.5 5.6 1.3 54 253 Luna













EWUG-25-074 Aitana Vein 1 205.2 213.7 5.4 5.04 126 554 EW-25-397 Aitana Vein 362.2 375.0 9.1 2.63 67 291 EW-25-393 Vein 392.5 405.4 9.9 2.39 50 254 EW-25-399 Aitana Vein 312.9 323.9 9.6 3.04 54 253 EWUG-25-073 Aitana Vein 1 284.8 296.9 6.1 1.96 57 223

DISTRICT EXPLORATION

Exploration across the Santa Elena District continues to yield positive results across multiple targets (Figure 1). During 2025, a total of 64,000 m of exploration drilling were planned and the Company has completed approximately 66,800 m to date, reflecting a decision to increase the targeted metres in a context of exploration success and the Company's overarching growth strategy.







Figure 1: Santa Elena District Map Highlighting Santo Niño, Navidad and Luna Target Areas. Plan View.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/278100_a7a593add4d4fbd8_002full.jpg

Santo Niño

Drilling is ongoing at the Santo Niño target with 15,307 m completed over 32 drill holes during the second half of 2025 for a total of 26,973 m during the year. The drilling significantly expanded the known mineralization and delineated the existence of a main vein (Santo Niño vein) striking roughly east/west with moderate to high angle dip to the north (Figure 2). Mineralized secondary veins and breccias in the hanging and footwalls were also identified in some drill holes. The epithermal vein deposits consist of grey to pink, banded and/or bladed quartz and quartz vein stockwork that locally contain visible silver sulphides.





Figure 2: Santo Niño Vein Discovery Details. (Vertical Cross-Section of the Santo Niño Vein Looking North Showing Vein Thickness and New Drillhole Intersections in Red. Full Projection of Santa Elena Mine Located ~ 1 km North for Reference in the Background.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/278100_a7a593add4d4fbd8_003full.jpg

Significant gold and silver mineralization intersected within the Santo Niño vein currently extends 1,100 m by 400 m along strike and dip and the mineralization averages 4.0 m in thickness ranging from 0.8 m to 16.0 m (Figure 2 and Figure 3).

Independent third-party metallurgical tests demonstrate robust gold and silver recovery rates for the Santo Niño mineralization, exceeding 95%. These results confirm deposit compatibility with Santa Elena's existing processing infrastructure.







Figure 3: Santo Niño Vein Long Section Looking North with Significant Intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/278100_a7a593add4d4fbd8_004full.jpg

Navidad

Exploration drilling in the second half of 2025 has further expanded the Navidad-Winter vein systems and delivered high gold and silver assay grades to the east (Figure 4 and Figure 5). Step-out holes have now traced the combined structure for 1.2 km along strike and 400 m down-dip, confirming the lateral continuity of high-grade mineralization.







Figure 4: Winter Vein Long Section Looking Northwest with Significant Intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/278100_a7a593add4d4fbd8_005full.jpg







Figure 5: Navidad Vein Long Section Looking Northwest with Significant Intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/278100_a7a593add4d4fbd8_006full.jpg

Luna

A total of 11,190 m of infill drilling across 33 holes has been completed in 2025 for the Luna Zone of the Ermitaño vein system. Drilling took place from a new underground access ramp and from surface. As a result, the geologic understanding of the Luna portion of the Ermitaño ore body has been greatly enhanced defining a truncation of the Ermitaño vein by the northwest-trending Aitana vein (eastern extension, Figure 6). The drilling is providing geometry, volume and assay results that will be used to convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources and ultimately to optimize mine development. Precious metal grades and significant intercept thicknesses are tracking closely to those modeled.







Figure 6: Luna Zone Long Section Looking North with Significant Intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/278100_a7a593add4d4fbd8_007full.jpg

A summary of significant high-grade assay results from exploration drilling completed at Santa Elena during the second half of 2025 are provided in Table 2, Table 3 and Table 4 below.

Table 2: Summary of Significant Gold and Silver Drill Hole Intercepts at Santo Niño

Drillhole Target Target Type Significant Intercept From

(m) To

(m) True Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) AgEq

(g/t) SE-25-26 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 466.70 468.15 1.36 2.44 95 303 SE-25-28 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 492.30 494.25 1.60 2.95 86 337 SE-25-29 Breccia Resource addition 430.20 432.95 1.77 0.67 53 110 SE-25-29 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 461.00 463.10 1.48 1.75 202 351 SE-25-30 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 507.15 508.80 1.50 2.40 28 233 SE-25-32 Breccia Resource addition 637.85 640.00 1.38 0.91 72 150 SE-25-32 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 649.75 653.45 2.83 0.71 87 148 SE-25-33 Breccia Resource addition 515.65 519.60 2.27 0.94 122 202 SE-25-34 Vein Resource addition 457.05 459.90 1.83 0.85 81 153 SE-25-36 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 180.80 187.20 6.18 6.30 77 613 SE-25-36 Include 1 Resource addition 182.90 184.25 1.30 15.81 183 1527 SE-25-37 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 192.50 197.05 3.73 6.81 157 736 SE-25-37 Include 1 Resource addition 195.05 196.30 1.02 9.69 390 1213 SE-25-38 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 226.80 232.55 4.71 2.13 97 278 SE-25-39 Breccia Resource addition 273.00 283.45 3.57 5.43 59 520 SE-25-39 Include 1 Resource addition 273.00 273.65 0.22 36.10 291 3360 SE-25-39 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 295.60 305.85 6.59 1.19 23 124 SE-25-40 Breccia Resource addition 196.55 198.50 1.49 1.11 44 138 SE-25-41 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 267.50 268.95 1.26 1.12 16 111 SE-25-43 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 288.00 290.00 1.88 2.00 39 208 SE-25-45 Breccia Resource addition 242.90 247.00 1.40 2.93 87 336 SE-25-45 Include 1 Resource addition 242.90 243.55 0.22 16.10 360 1729 SE-25-45 Breccia Resource addition 252.95 255.50 1.08 0.94 82 162 SE-25-45 Vein Resource addition 262.60 265.90 3.10 5.42 214 674 SE-25-45 Vein Resource addition 284.50 286.15 1.35 0.86 65 138 SE-25-45 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 292.40 296.75 2.18 0.60 73 123 SE-25-45 Vein Resource addition 308.25 310.20 1.25 0.83 63 133 SE-25-45 Vein Resource addition 312.35 314.10 1.12 1.12 133 228 SE-25-50 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 168.20 173.30 3.61 1.14 58 155 SE-25-52 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 309.65 312.50 1.83 1.00 102 187 SE-25-56 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 359.20 364.40 3.34 5.82 124 619 SE-25-56 Include 1 Resource addition 361.10 361.65 0.35 21.30 277 2088

Table 3: Summary of Significant Gold and Silver Drill Hole Intercepts at Navidad

Drillhole Target Target Type Significant Intercept From

(m) To

(m) True Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) AgEq

(g/t) EWUG-25-052 Vein Resource addition 572.80 575.75 1.48 1.69 24 168 EWUG-25-052 Winter Vein Resource addition 765.95 776.85 7.71 5.53 273 743 Include Resource addition 766.95 767.60 0.46 22.23 478 2368 EWUG-25-052 Vnlts Resource addition 816.85 820.10 1.86 0.38 326 359 EWUG-25-052 Vnlts Resource addition 930.35 932.55 1.26 1.78 23 174 EWUG-25-052 Navidad Vein Resource addition 956.30 958.60 1.32 2.55 165 383 EWUG-25-052 Vnlts Resource addition 1125.65 1128.25 1.30 2.20 155 342 EWUG-25-052 Navidad Vein Resource addition 1136.20 1140.30 2.05 2.04 210 384 EWUG-25-052 Vnlts Resource addition 1143.60 1146.10 1.43 0.93 68 147 EWUG-25-052 Stockwork Resource addition 1165.35 1176.50 5.58 1.33 93 206 EWUG-25-078 Vein Resource addition 558.40 560.75 1.18 1.94 18 183 EWUG-25-078 Winter Vein Resource addition 710.45 721.75 7.99 5.80 238 732 Include 1 Resource addition 710.45 710.80 0.25 16.01 748 2109 Include 2 Resource addition 712.35 713.10 0.53 19.43 283 1934 Include 3 Resource addition 714.35 714.80 0.32 16.82 1039 2469 EWUG-25-078 Vnlts Resource addition 726.00 728.55 1.46 1.80 33 186 EWUG-25-078 Vnlts Resource addition 745.25 748.00 1.58 1.98 52 221 EWUG-25-078 Stockwork Resource addition 1038.60 1043.90 1.81 1.37 81 198 EWUG-25-078 Navidad Vein Resource addition 1045.05 1054.30 4.63 4.88 321 736 EW-25-394 Winter Vein Resource addition 885.35 889.40 2.32 3.80 25 348 EW-25-394 Vein Resource addition 967.60 970.20 1.49 3.51 31 329 EW-25-394 Vnlts Resource addition 1006.20 1010.10 1.65 2.45 22 230 EW-25-394 Navidad Vein Resource conversion 1091.15 1093.35 1.41 0.86 72 145

Table 4: Summary of Significant Gold and Silver Drill Hole Intercepts at Luna

Drillhole Target Target Type Significant Intercept From

(m) To

(m) True Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) AgEq

(g/t) EW-25-393 Ermitaño Vein Resource conversion 392.45 405.40 9.92 2.39 50 254 EW-25-393 Aitana Vein 1 Resource conversion 412.15 420.00 6.01 1.17 40 139 EW-25-393 Aitana Vein 2 Resource conversion 424.90 426.65 1.34 1.62 53 190 EW-25-393 Vein Resource conversion 445.20 450.35 2.95 0.25 434 455 EW-25-393 Include Resource conversion 447.40 448.20 0.46 0.29 1302 1327 EW-25-396 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 377.00 382.60 4.29 1.16 53 152 EW-25-396 Ermitaño Vein 1 Resource conversion 390.45 392.40 1.49 1.37 55 172 EW-25-396 Ermitaño Vein 2 Resource conversion 395.25 396.65 1.07 1.24 28 133 EW-25-397 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 362.20 375.00 9.05 2.63 67 291 EW-25-398 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 325.50 335.60 7.14 2.58 33 252 EW-25-398 Vnlts Resource conversion 342.10 344.80 1.91 1.24 22 128 EW-25-399 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 312.85 323.90 9.57 3.04 54 253 EW-25-400 Aitana Vein 1 Resource conversion 369.00 372.85 2.95 1.34 24 137 EW-25-400 Aitana Vein 2 Resource conversion 375.25 381.20 4.56 2.27 68 261 EW-25-402 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 362.30 368.55 4.02 1.47 11 136 EW-25-403-A Aitana Vein Resource conversion 373.60 382.80 3.89 2.56 33 250 EW-25-403-A Include Resource conversion 379.80 380.25 0.19 15.64 110 1439 EW-25-403-A Vein Resource conversion 386.00 393.15 3.02 2.36 72 273 EW-25-405 Vein Resource conversion 322.05 326.65 3.25 2.28 31 224 EW-25-405 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 345.80 349.50 2.12 2.79 56 293 EW-25-405 Vnlts Resource conversion 352.65 355.55 1.66 1.57 16 150 EW-25-406 Ermitaño Vein Resource conversion 354.15 359.80 5.12 1.18 59 159 EWUG-25-054 Ermitaño Vein 1 Resource conversion 157.85 159.00 1.04 1.31 50 161 EWUG-25-054 Ermitaño Vein 2 Resource conversion 164.65 166.25 1.58 0.94 36 116 EWUG-25-054 Vnlts Resource conversion 171.60 173.50 1.46 0.90 58 135 EWUG-25-054 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 250.70 252.30 1.50 1.18 22 123 EWUG-25-055 Vnlts Resource conversion 337.00 339.70 1.91 1.79 27 179 EWUG-25-055 Vein Resource conversion 350.50 353.10 1.10 3.73 54 371 EWUG-25-055 Aitana Vein 1 Resource conversion 356.90 363.45 5.67 1.61 37 174 EWUG-25-055 Aitana Vein 2 Resource conversion 369.00 372.80 3.29 1.61 38 175 EWUG-25-055 Aitana Vein 3 Resource conversion 375.00 381.65 5.76 1.59 10 145 EWUG-25-056 Ermitaño Vein 1 Resource conversion 150.20 152.85 1.87 1.56 48 181 EWUG-25-056 Ermitaño Vein 2 Resource conversion 155.55 160.65 3.61 1.11 49 144 EWUG-25-056 Vnlts Resource conversion 214.65 216.75 1.61 1.35 14 129 EWUG-25-056 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 249.15 250.45 1.22 1.47 26 151 EWUG-25-058 Vnlts Resource conversion 166.55 168.10 1.00 1.67 13 156 EWUG-25-058 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 175.50 188.20 8.16 1.35 41 156 EWUG-25-059 Vnlts Resource conversion 133.50 135.30 1.69 3.04 50 308 EWUG-25-060 Vein Resource conversion 116.80 118.20 1.32 1.46 53 176 EWUG-25-060 Vein Resource conversion 155.25 156.60 1.11 1.50 119 247 EWUG-25-060 Vein Resource conversion 158.20 161.00 2.29 1.11 51 146 EWUG-25-060 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 181.10 183.85 2.66 3.00 59 314 EWUG-25-062 Vein Resource conversion 136.70 138.50 1.56 1.41 72 191 EWUG-25-062 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 171.90 177.90 3.86 1.84 38 195 EWUG-25-062 Vein Resource conversion 185.80 188.60 1.80 1.30 20 131 EWUG-25-064 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 210.20 215.85 4.89 2.13 70 251 EWUG-25-065 Ermitaño Vein Resource conversion 123.80 125.15 1.03 1.35 56 171 EWUG-25-065 Vnlts Resource conversion 150.50 154.80 3.29 1.62 32 170 EWUG-25-065 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 160.60 163.45 2.33 1.33 14 127 EWUG-25-066 Ermitaño Vein Resource conversion 130.25 134.40 2.08 0.95 35 115 EWUG-25-066 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 203.90 205.35 1.36 1.09 49 141 EWUG-25-068 Ermitaño Vein Resource conversion 114.25 116.05 1.38 2.29 91 286 EWUG-25-071 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 179.00 184.80 4.10 1.55 59 190 EWUG-25-072 Aitana Vein 1 Resource conversion 253.45 261.10 4.39 1.40 54 173 EWUG-25-072 Aitana Vein 2 Resource conversion 264.60 267.60 1.72 0.18 227 242 EWUG-25-073 Aitana Vein 1 Resource conversion 284.80 296.90 6.05 1.96 57 223 EWUG-25-073 Include Resource conversion 285.85 286.20 0.17 14.13 301 1502 EWUG-25-073 Aitana Vein 2 Resource conversion 299.45 303.90 2.22 1.68 40 183 EWUG-25-073 Aitana Vein 3 Resource conversion 309.00 311.00 1.00 1.19 24 125 EWUG-25-074 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 205.20 213.65 5.43 5.04 126 554 EWUG-25-074 Include Resource conversion 206.80 207.50 0.45 13.40 234 1373 EWUG-25-075 Aitana Vein 1 Resource conversion 309.75 316.95 3.04 1.53 22 152 EWUG-25-075 Aitana Vein 2 Resource conversion 321.95 324.90 1.25 0.72 814 876 EWUG-25-075 Include Resource conversion 324.10 324.60 0.21 0.82 4441 4510 EWUG-25-076 Vein Resource conversion 172.60 174.00 1.07 2.10 37 216 EWUG-25-076 Vein Resource conversion 181.95 183.95 1.88 1.97 73 240 EWUG-25-076 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 191.20 197.65 6.06 1.46 59 183 EWUG-25-077 Ermitaño Vein Resource conversion 285.60 292.30 4.31 1.58 46 181 EWUG-25-079 Aitana Vein Resource conversion 284.70 295.00 4.35 1.26 31 138

Notes:

All holes are Diamond Drill Core; AgEq grade = Ag grade (g/t) + [Au (g/t) * 85]. From and To length indicated in metres, true width of the intercept is calculated per drill hole and vein angles. See Appendix for details regarding drill hole locations, sample type, azimuth, dip and total depth. Gold and silver drill hole significant intercepts were composited using the length weighted averages of uncapped sample assays, a 110 g/t AgEq minimum grade (Cut-off-Grade, "COG") for Santo Niño, 115 g/t AgEq minimum grade for Luna and 145 g/t AgEq minimum grade for Navidad; minimum composite length of 1.0 m (true width). A maximum of 1.0 m below the minimum grade cut-off was allowed as internal dilution. Where necessary to achieve minimum length, a single sample below the COG but grading >75g/t AgEq was allowed to be composited for short intervals. Where present, single samples or intercepts with assay results higher than 1000 g/t Ag and/or 10 g/t Au are highlighted as "Include" in each intercept.

First Majestic's drilling programs follow established Quality Assurance, Quality Control ("QA/QC") insertion protocols with standards, blanks, and duplicates introduced into the sample-stream. After geological logging, all drill core samples are cut in half. One half of the core is submitted to the laboratory for analysis, and the remaining half core is retained on-site for verification and reference purposes or for future metallurgical testing.

Core samples were submitted to the SGS laboratory (ISO/IEC 17025:2017) and to the First Majestic Central laboratory (Central laboratory) (ISO 9001:2015). At SGS, gold is analyzed by 50 g fire assay atomic absorption finish (GE-FAA50V5). Results above 10 g/t gold are analyzed by 50 g fire assay gravimetric finish (GO-FAG50V). Silver is analyzed by 3-acid digest atomic absorption finish (GE-AAS33E50). Results above 100 g/t silver are analyzed by 50 g fire assay gravimetric finish (GO-FAG57V). At Central laboratory, gold is analyzed by 30g fire assay atomic absorption finish (AU-AA13). Results above 10 g/t are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14). Silver is analyzed by 3-acid digestion atomic absorption finish (AAG-13). Results above 100 g/t are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14, ASAG-13).

Core samples from Santo Niño were subjected to bottle roll cyanidation tests at the SGS laboratory (ISO/IEC 17025:2017) under conditions replicating those of the Santa Elena Unit processing plant, including the 40 µm HIGmill product target. The methods used to analyze the products of these tests were GE_FAA3OV5, GE_AAS33E50, GL_AA582T.

For further information concerning QA/QC and data verification matters, key assumptions, parameters, and methods used by the Company to estimate Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company's business and the potential development of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, see the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

SENIOR MANAGEMENT UPDATE

As part of First Majestic's continued growth strategy and ongoing succession planning, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mani Alkhafaji, current Vice-President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, to the new role of President & Chief Corporate Development Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Keith Neumeyer will continue to serve as President & Chief Executive Officer of First Majestic until the end of this year, and as Chief Executive Officer of First Majestic from January 1, 2026 onwards.

"I am pleased to announce the promotion of Mani to President & Chief Corporate Development Officer. I believe it is another important step in First Majestic's transition into a more mature and globally leading primary silver-producing company. Mani's leadership and expertise were instrumental in First Majestic's acquisition of Gatos Silver in January 2025, and he is well-positioned to drive our continued growth and success. With over a decade of experience at First Majestic, Mani has held several senior roles at the Company including Director, Operational and Cost Analysis, General Manager - Jerritt Canyon, Director, Internal Audit, Vice-President, Business Planning & Procurement, and most recently, Vice-President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, and as a result, Mani has significant experience and knowledge regarding the key areas of First Majestic's business" said Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "I look forward to continuing to lead First Majestic as CEO, with the support of Mani and the rest of our senior leadership team."

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Gonzalo Mercado, P. Geo., the Company's Vice-President, Exploration & Technical Services and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Mercado has verified the exploration data contained in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying such information.

Hector Mezquita, the Company's, Vice-President, Metallurgy & Innovation, and a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release related to metallurgical testing.

ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates four producing underground mines in Mexico: the Los Gatos Silver Mine (the Company holds a 70% interest in the Los Gatos Joint Venture that owns and operates the mine), the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine, as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A.

First Majestic is proud to own and operate its own minting facility, First Mint, LLC, and to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at www.firstmint.com, at some of the lowest premiums available.

APPENDIX - DRILL HOLE DETAILS

Table A1: Drill Hole Collar Location, Sample Type, Azimuth, Dip and Total Depth from Santo Niño

Drillhole East North Elev Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Type SE-25-26 581,513 3,320,378 837 180 -44 558 Core SE-25-28 581,512 3,320,378 837 195 -47 584 Core SE-25-29 581,305 3,320,292 813 238 -54 516 Core SE-25-30 581,513 3,320,379 837 171 -52 576 Core SE-25-32 581,800 3,320,348 784 176 -71 700 Core SE-25-33 581,304 3,320,293 813 249 -55 600 Core SE-25-34 581,305 3,320,293 813 240 -63 630 Core SE-25-36 581,177 3,320,195 770 189 -43 261 Core SE-25-37 581,176 3,320,196 770 212 -45 260 Core SE-25-38 581,176 3,320,197 770 239 -50 281 Core SE-25-39 581,437 3,320,173 819 186 -62 360 Core SE-25-40 581,095 3,320,165 771 216 -48 342 Core SE-25-41 581,436 3,320,173 820 202 -52 354 Core SE-25-43 581,436 3,320,174 819 220 -51 348 Core SE-25-45 580,973 3,320,359 748 177 -43 400 Core SE-25-50 581,267 3,320,129 778 179 -52 219 Core SE-25-52 580,972 3,320,358 748 192 -48 393 Core SE-25-56 581,306 3,320,292 813 206 -50 404 Core

Table A2: Drill Hole Collar Location, Sample Type, Azimuth, Dip and Total Depth from Navidad

Drillhole East North Elev Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Type EWUG-25-052 583,667 3,319,415 603 134 -70 1209 Core EWUG-25-053 583,638 3,319,413 604 195 -74 777 Core EWUG-25-057 583,892 3,319,591 650 175 -65 1190 Core EWUG-25-070 583,891 3,319,591 651 201 -68 1362 Core EWUG-25-078 583,616 3,319,502 579 155 -65 1175 Core EW-25-394 582,913 3,319,502 917 160 -59 1455 Core

Table A3: Drill Hole Collar Location, Sample Type, Azimuth, Dip and Total Depth from Luna Zone

Drillhole East North Elev Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Type EWUG-25-054 584,610 3,319,625 574 29 -1 285 Core EWUG-25-055 584,723 3,319,661 561 86 -7 432 Core EWUG-25-056 584,611 3,319,624 574 36 3 288 Core EWUG-25-058 584,771 3,319,648 557 24 -3 234 Core EWUG-25-059 584,748 3,319,648 557 24 -10 282 Core EWUG-25-060 584,772 3,319,648 558 47 9 228 Core EWUG-25-061 584,747 3,319,648 557 12 -8 276 Core EWUG-25-062 584,771 3,319,648 557 38 -4 254 Core EWUG-25-063 584,746 3,319,647 557 7 0 251 Core EWUG-25-064 584,770 3,319,648 557 32 -11 270 Core EWUG-25-065 584,747 3,319,648 558 27 11 203 Core EWUG-25-066 584,745 3,319,648 557 350 3 287 Core EWUG-25-067 584,770 3,319,648 557 33 -17 282 Core EWUG-25-068 584,746 3,319,648 558 4 13 209 Core EWUG-25-069 584,769 3,319,649 557 51 -13 248 Core EWUG-25-071 584,772 3,319,647 558 65 2 284 Core EWUG-25-072 584,767 3,319,586 557 67 1 338 Core EWUG-25-073 584,766 3,319,585 557 71 -3 405 Core EWUG-25-074 584,772 3,319,647 557 67 -8 254 Core EWUG-25-075 584,767 3,319,585 557 80 -4 390 Core EWUG-25-076 584,771 3,319,647 557 57 -7 290 Core EWUG-25-077 584,766 3,319,585 557 75 -11 423 Core EWUG-25-079 584,766 3,319,586 557 77 2 366 Core EW-25-393 584,932 3,319,968 922 189 -60 462 Core EW-25-396 584,985 3,319,844 931 177 -63 477 Core EW-25-397 584,983 3,319,845 932 206 -67 476 Core EW-25-398 584,983 3,319,845 931 200 -63 435 Core EW-25-399 584,983 3,319,844 931 200 -59 407 Core EW-25-400 584,984 3,319,844 931 185 -61 419 Core EW-25-402 584,985 3,319,843 931 180 -57 455 Core EW-25-403-A 584,983 3,319,845 931 234 -62 431 Core EW-25-405 584,984 3,319,844 931 223 -63 420 Core EW-25-406 584,983 3,319,844 931 229 -57 429 Core

Notes:

All drill hole collar coordinates are determined using total station equipment after hole completion with UTM WGS84, Zone 13 (metres) as the reference system.

