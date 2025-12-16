Virya Energy will leverage BayWa re's local team in Japan to strengthen its position in the country's lucrative power purchase agreement (PPA) market. The Belgian company will also rely on its Asian affiliate, Constant Energy, headquartered in Thailand.Belgium-based Virya Energy has acquired BayWa re's Japan solar business to expand into the Japanese renewable energy market. Under the terms of the deal, BayWa re's Japan team will transition to the Virya Energy brand, providing their local knowledge of the market to the Belgian company which will also take over BayWa re's existing portfolio ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...