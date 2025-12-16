

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY, IFX.DE, 1IFX.MI), a power systems and automotive microcontrollers major, announced on Tuesday its agreement to bolster association with Chinese technology firm Lenovo Group Ltd (LNVGY, 0992.HK) to accelerate the next stage of autonomous driving.



The collaboration, which began in 2016, now aims to combine Infineon's expertise in AURIX-powered microcontrollers with Lenovo's domain controllers, which are high-performance car computers.



Specifically, Lenovo's autonomous driving domain controller units, AD1 and AH1, will leverage Infineon's AURIX family of microcontrollers to support advanced driving assistance systems, energy efficiency, and high-speed data exchange across in-vehicle networks.



The pact also aims to enable intelligent, high-performance automotive computing platforms that power AI integration in software-defined vehicles or SDVs.



According to Lenovo, the collaboration with the German semiconductor major is an embodiment of its Smarter Technology for All strategy, founded on deepening the integration of AI with real-world driving scenarios.



With the deal, Original Equipment Manufacturers will be able to develop connected, safe, and smart vehicles, supporting autonomy levels from L2 Partial automation, L3 conditional automation, to L4 High automation.



Infineon and Lenovo also plan to work closely with additional partners across the automotive value chain to reinforce ecosystem partnerships in system integration, services, software, and tools.



Thomas Böhm, Senior Vice President and Head of the Automotive Microcontroller Business Line at Infineon, said, 'By working closely with partners such as Lenovo, we combine robust, safety-critical computing with scalable software architectures, empowering OEMs to accelerate their SDV strategies and advance smart mobility.'



Under the first collaboration in April 2016, Infineon's OPTIGA TPM Trusted Platform Module chips were selected for Lenovo ThinkPad notebooks.



On Tuesday, Infineon shares were trading 1.30% lower at 35.39 euros on the XETRA.



Lenovo shares closed Tuesday's trade at HK$9.66 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, up 1.05%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News