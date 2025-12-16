SenzaGen AB: SenzaGen further strengthens US market position with 1.5 MSEK order from global chemical industry leader

SenzaGen continues to solidify its role as an important partner for customers with high safety testing requirements, securing an assignment worth approximately 1.5 MSEK from a leading American chemical company. This business is part of the strong order intake during the second half of the year, both strengthening SenzaGen's position in the US market and confirming the company's expertise in testing complex chemicals. The testing includes the company's proprietary non-animal method GARD®skin along with complementary testing methods and will be conducted at the company's GLP-certified laboratory in Lund, with the majority scheduled for 2025.

The chemical industry represents one of SenzaGen's most significant market segments. Substances in this sector are often hazardous and challenging to test, requiring reliable methods that deliver accurate results - an area where SenzaGen has established deep expertise and leading capabilities. This fall, the company has secured two major orders from US chemical companies while seeing increased activity across other US market segments, reinforcing its position in this strategic market.

"We've seen a notable increase in orders from US customers during the second half of the year, including the chemical industry. This development reflects the global shift away from animal testing while simultaneously strengthening our position in a strategically important market. It demonstrates that world-leading customers with complex testing needs are choosing our unique non-animal testing platform. Additionally, this order intake validates our strategic investment in expanding our test portfolio and confirms the competitiveness of our offering," says Peter Nählstedt, CEO and President of SenzaGen.

The testing includes GARD®skin, SenzaGen's proprietary non-animal method for skin sensitization testing, as well as complementary tests for additional regulatory endpoints. The GARD® technology leverages genomics and machine learning to generate highly reliable and accurate data for both pure chemicals and complex substances and mixtures that are traditionally difficult to test. The assay is approved for regulatory use by the OECD under Test Guidelines 442E and 497.

Demand for non-animal testing methods continues to accelerate as regulatory authorities worldwide advance initiatives to phase out animal testing. In the United States, both the FDA and NIH have signaled clear commitments to reducing reliance on animal testing, while UK authorities have recently announced similar initiatives.

