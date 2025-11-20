SenzaGen AB: SenzaGen opens expanded laboratory facilities to strengthen capacity in line with 2030 growth plan

To support its recently announced growth strategy through 2030, SenzaGen has opened expanded office and laboratory facilities in Lund. This investment strengthens the company's ability to meet the growing market demand for non-animal testing, a clear global trend in the toxicology market, and is carried out within existing financing.

SenzaGen recently introduced a growth strategy extending through 2030, structured in three phases. The first phase focuses on break-even through continued growth combined with strict cost control. Next comes an accelerated growth phase driven by strategic initiatives expected to deliver significant revenue impact, followed by a scaling phase with expansion into new markets and the introduction of new testing methods. Expanding capacity is a key step in enabling this plan.

"Opening new facilities and an expanded lab in Lund is a strategic step that gives us the capacity needed to deliver on our growth plan through 2030. Globally, initiatives are underway to replace animal testing with technologies that better reflect human biology. This development creates a favorable market for SenzaGen, and we are well positioned to meet the growing demand for non-animal testing," says Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO of SenzaGen.

The expansion has been tailored to SenzaGen's needs completed within existing financing, using current premises. This approach ensures the project has limited impact on the company's capital and operating costs.

Demand for non-animal testing methods continues to grow as authorities worldwide push to phase out animal testing. Recently, the UK government announced a strategy with clear timelines to replace traditional tests with validated non-animal methods by 2026. Similar initiatives have been signaled by the FDA and NIH in the United States.

Contacts

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO, SenzaGen AB

Email: peter.nahlstedt@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00



Tina Dackemark Lawesson, VP Marketing & Communications

Email: tina.lawesson@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00

