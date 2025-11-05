SenzaGen AB: SenzaGen's interim report January-September 2025 | Growth and break-even in Q3

Message from the CEO

"We delivered a strong third quarter in line with our expectations, with higher sales and significantly improved EBITDA, both sequentially and year on year, which I am pleased to see. We achieved break-even, and sales increased by 15% to SEK 15.2 million despite a continued challenging external environment and currency headwinds. The positive performance during the quarter is a result of focused sales efforts and strong cost discipline throughout the group - key priorities that lead to sustainable long-term profitability. Our focus going forward is to continue scaling up our business, strengthening operational efficiency and investing in initiatives that lay the foundation for accelerated future growth."

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO



Q3 2025

Net sales totaled SEK 15.2 (13.2) million.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 0 (-1.2) million.

Earnings per share were SEK -0.07 (-0.08).

1 January-30 September 2025

Net sales totaled SEK 42.4 (42.2) million.

EBITDA amounted to SEK -4.8 (-3.7) million.

Earnings per share were SEK -0.39 (-0.50).

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September amounted to SEK 29.3 (42.6) million.

Significant events in the third quarter

SenzaGen received an SEK 1.0 million follow-up order from a global leader in pharmaceuticals. The order is for tests with GARD®air, which is unique in its capacity to assess respiratory allergy risks for biologic drugs.

An existing chemicals industry customer placed orders worth approximately SEK 1.3 million for skin allergy testing with GARD®skin and complementary tests for other safety parameters. The tests are performed at SenzaGen's GLP-certified laboratories in Lund and Milan and at a partner laboratory.

Webcast presentation

SenzaGen is pleased to invite press and investors to a livestream presentation at 10:00 on Nov 5. The presentation will be given by SenzaGen's President and CEO Peter Nählstedt, followed by a Q&A session moderated by Rodney Alfvén, partner at Hallvarsson & Halvarsson.

Time: Wednesday, Nov 5, 10:00

Webcast

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions:

https://senzagen.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025

Teleconference

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference:

https://events.inderes.com/senzagen/q3-report-2025/dial-in

The presentation can be watched afterwards at SenzaGen's website: https://senzagen.com/investors/presentations/

Contacts

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO, SenzaGen AB

Email: peter.nahlstedt@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00



Tina Dackemark Lawesson, VP Marketing & Communications

Email: tina.lawesson@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00

About us

SenzaGen is a corporate group on its way to becoming a leading player in non-animal testing, driving the shift from animal experiments to methods that more accurately reflect human biology. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company offers high-performance non-animal test methods and expert advisory services. These methods are more effective, precise, and cost-efficient than traditional animal-based approaches and contribute to a substantial reduction in the number of laboratory animals used worldwide. SenzaGen's growth strategy focuses on strengthening its position in both established and new markets through direct sales, complementary partnerships, an expanded test portfolio, and recognized thought leadership. The company also maintains a long-term acquisition agenda to accelerate commercial potential. SenzaGen has its headquarters and GLP-certified laboratory in Lund, Sweden, along with subsidiaries in Italy and the USA. For more information, visit www.senzagen.com.

SenzaGen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: SENZA). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that SenzaGen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-05 07:30 CET.