SenzaGen AB: UK signals shift to non-animal testing - new opportunities for SenzaGen

The UK government has recently unveiled a national strategy to accelerate the phase-out of animal testing in research and product development. The plan includes clear timelines and governance to ensure that validated non-animal methods replace traditional tests by 2026, including skin sensitization, where SenzaGen is a leader with its GARD® platform, and also in areas such as skin and eye irritation testing.

This initiative is part of a growing global trend in which new technologies and regulatory changes make it possible to replace animal testing with safer and more effective non-animal methods. Earlier this year, the FDA and NIH in the U.S. announced similar changes, focusing on phasing out animal testing in the pharmaceutical industry.

"The UK government's announcement confirms that the transition to non-animal testing is now accelerating, which strengthens SenzaGen's commercial opportunities. Our GARD® platform, powered by genomics and machine learning, has already been approved by OECD for skin sensitization testing, and we have successfully expanded our portfolio to also include skin and eye irritation testing," says Peter Nählstedt, CEO of SenzaGen.

Unlike previous UK strategies, the new plan includes specific timelines, governance, and a validation framework to ensure that alternative methods are accepted. It also includes investments in data infrastructure and AI, while promoting technologies such as organoids and AI-based toxicology-areas included as strategic initiatives in SenzaGen's recently communicated growth strategy.

