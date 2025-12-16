EQS-News: BRP Inc.
VALCOURT, QC, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - BRP Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: DOO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Denis Le Vot as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective February 1st, 2026, at which time José Boisjoli will retire as President and CEO of BRP and step down from his role as Chair of the Board of Directors ("Board"), as previously announced. Mr. Le Vot will also become a member of the Board of BRP. In addition, BRP announces that Pierre Beaudoin is appointed Chair of the Board effective February 1st, 2026, while Barbara Samardzich will remain Lead Independent Director of the Board.
"On behalf of the Board, I wish to welcome Denis to BRP. On the heels of a successful 30-year career in the automotive industry, Denis is poised to leverage his expertise to create value for all our stakeholders. The automotive industry shares multiple similar market dynamics with the powersports industry and we look forward to drawing on his wealth of experience in this sector," said Barbara Samardzich, Lead Independent Director. "We are confident that Denis, along with BRP's seasoned executive team, will advance the Company's M28 strategic plan and drive long-term growth to ensure it continues to solidify its position as a leading global powersports OEM."
Mr. Le Vot is a dynamic leader with a proven track record across multiple key executive roles in different countries, driving international growth. His ability to manage global dealer networks combined with his visionary approach to brand building and customer experience will be important assets for BRP.
"I'm grateful for the trust the Board has placed in me, and I'm truly excited to embark on this new adventure and lead BRP into a new chapter," said Denis Le Vot. "BRP is a company that distinguishes itself as a leader and has built a strong foundation for future growth. Its reputation for technological expertise, bold design vision, and market-shaping products is unmatched. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams to further enhance BRP's customers and dealers' experience, and continue shaping the powersports industry."
Ms. Samardzich stated: "The Board wants to thank José for his remarkable 36-year tenure with BRP, including 22 years as President and CEO. He spearheaded the Company's growth story, from a private company spin-off to a publicly-traded, global leading powersports OEM. We would like to express our gratitude to José for all his achievements throughout the years."
Mr. Le Vot added: "It's also a privilege to continue the journey José started 20+ years ago, and I would like to congratulate him on his contribution to moving the industry forward."
"As I conclude my time at BRP, I'm proud of what we have become. I'm confident that BRP is the best-positioned OEM in the industry and the timing could not be better for me to hand over the wheel to Denis, who will work alongside a solid executive team," said José Boisjoli, Chair of the Board and President and CEO of BRP. "I want to congratulate Denis on his appointment and wish him, and everyone at BRP, a successful adventure ahead."
