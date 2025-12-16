ST Engineering iDirect and Capgemini collaborate to Advance 5G Non-Terrestrial Network Solutions

A Unified Vision, Advanced Technology, and Global Expertise to Drive Customer Adoption

HERNDON, Va. and PARIS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, announced today that it is collaborating with Capgemini, an AI-powered global business and technology transformation company, to develop a 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) satellite base station. Based on cloud-native fundamentals, the solution will enable seamless integration between satellite and terrestrial networks, accelerating the adoption of standards-based, software-defined 5G NTN technology.

The core of this collaboration is the development of a satellite-optimized Radio Access Technology (RAT) within ST Engineering iDirect's cloud-native Intuition ground system. Built using Capgemini's gNodeB software stack, which serves as the foundation for managing and controlling communication links between 5G-enabled endpoints and the 5G core network, and leveraging ST Engineering iDirect's deep expertise in satellite communications, the NTN satellite base station has been uniquely optimized to address the nuances of satellite connectivity. Together, these innovations ensure native 3GPP access to the 5G core network over satellite, enabling interoperability with terrestrial 5G networks and supporting advanced 5G enabled applications.

"By combining our advanced satcoms technology with Capgemini's expertise in 5G technology, we are delivering a solution that meets the evolving needs of operators and enterprises." said Sridhar Kuppanna, Chief Technology Officer at ST Engineering iDirect. "This aligns with our hybrid 5G strategy, which focuses on enabling seamless integration across non-3GPP and 3GPP networks, ensuring operators can transition smoothly while maximizing the value of their existing infrastructure and paving the way for a fully standardized 5G-6G future."

Capgemini brings critical 5G technical capabilities to this collaboration, including its gNodeB stack supporting transparent and regenerative satellite functionality, as well as FR1 and FR2 (millimeter wave) bands. These features are essential for enabling higher-capacity satellite links, improving spectral efficiency, and ensuring alignment with 3GPP standards. When integrated with ST Engineering iDirect's Intuition ground system, the result is a solution that delivers global scalability, seamless roaming, and expanded coverage for operators worldwide.

"This collaboration underscores Capgemini's commitment to advancing innovation across terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks," said Nicolas Rousseau, Chief Digital Engineering and Manufacturing Officer at Capgemini. "By uniting ST Engineering iDirect's satellite expertise with our 5G software leadership and global engineering reach, we are helping to accelerate the adoption of standards-based NTN solutions. Together, we are building the foundation for truly ubiquitous connectivity that empowers operators and enterprises across the world."

The collaboration reflects a shared vision and a strong alignment with key customers and programs, ensuring the successful adoption of this transformative technology. By uniting terrestrial and satellite technologies under a standards-based framework, ST Engineering iDirect and Capgemini are driving the future of integrated networks, empowering industries and enterprises to achieve seamless global connectivity.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net .

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion. Make it real | www.capgemini.com

